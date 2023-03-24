It's a Smugglers Paradise with New Star Wars Statues from Gentle Giant It is time to enter the world of Star Wars once again with Gentle Giant Ltd. as two iconic smugglers are back with new Milestones statues

Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed some new Star Wars Milestones statues on the way from the Original Trilogy. It is a smuggler's paradise this time as two iconic heroes are back with Han Solo from Star Wars: A New Hope and Lando Calrissian from Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back. These statues are nothing less than incredible, with some impressive detail, appearances right from the films, and nice likenesses to the actors. If you the smuggler game, then these beauties are needed for your collections. Han Solo is priced at $175, while the Lando Calrissian Star Wars Milestones Statue is priced at $250, and both are set for a July 2023 release. Each will also get a limited edition release, with Han coming in at 3,000 pieces and Lando at 1,500 pieces. Pre-orders for both are already live at Gentle Giant Ltd. with A New Hope Han Solo right here, and the Empire Strikes Back Lando found here.

Scruffy Looking Nerf Herders Arrive from Gentle Giant Ltd.

STAR WARS MILESTONES A NEW HOPE HAN SOLO STATUE – Never tell him the odds! Han Solo draws his blaster and prepares for a fight in this all-new 1/7 scale statue, part of Gentle Giant LTD's Premier Collection! Wearing his iconic vest and striding across a metallic landing platform, the Corellian smuggler stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

"STAR WARS MILESTONES EMPIRE STRIKES BACK LANDO STATUE – This deal keeps getting better all the time! The smoothest of space station supervisors is now one very cool 1/6 scale statue! Part of the Star Wars Milestones line, Lando strikes a pose with cape flaring and blaster in hand in this approximately 13-inch sculpture. This edition is limited to only 1,500 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

