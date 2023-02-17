DC Comics Poison Ivy Brings the Green to Sideshow Collectibles Sideshow Collectibles has unleashed the green as the beautiful and deadly DC Comics villain Ivy is back and ready to conquer

Poison Ivy is free and destroying the Gotham City Police Department with Sideshow Collectibles newest Premium Format Figure. The deadly and beautiful Pamela Isley is ready to turn Gotham green once again with this impressive 18" tall and 11" wide statue. Breaking right out of her cell at the GCPD, Poison Ivy is brought to life with a gorgeous amount of detail with her leafy body suit as she is surround by some of her deadly plants. Ivy's signature red hair comes to life which pops compared to the rest of this statue, capturing her seductive beauty. The amount of textured detail, color, and craftsmanship but into this DC Comics piece is truly a work of art and ill a must own statue for Harley Quinn and Batman fans. The DC Comics Poison Ivy Premium Statue from Sideshow is priced at $695 and et for a November 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here and be sure to take advantage of that payment plan if needed.

The Power of the Green Comes to Sideshow Collectibles

"Hmm … This place could use some greenery." Sideshow presents the Poison Ivy Premium Format™ Figure, an irresistible, exclusive DC Comics collectible that's sure to ensnare your senses. The Poison Ivy Premium Format Figure measures 18" tall and 11" wide as Pamela Isley reclines on some vines that have destroyed the Gotham City Police Department building."

"Rusted cell bars bend and break under her botanical strength and Ivy's darling carnivorous plants infest the precinct, taking a bite out of crime … from the rogue's perspective. The polystone Poison Ivy Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted, inspired by the appearance of this verdant villainess in DC Comics. Her bodice, boots, and gloves are textured to look like layered ivy leaves, accompanied by green leggings to complete her costume."

"Ivy's portrait features a shock of red hair and luscious pink lips, but beware — in nature, these bright colors signal danger. Not even Batman can resist the toxic temptress on her crusade to reclaim Gotham from its concrete confinement, making her a deadly match for your DC collection."