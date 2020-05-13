Super7 Debuts New ReAction Figures From Bands Anthrax and Motorhead

Super7 debuted two new ReAction figures today, both paying tribute to and immortalizing two more rock bands icons. Motorhead is no stranger to ReAction, as the War-Pig has been out before. This new figure is bloody after "having a good time with his axe". The big news from the two reveals would be the new collaboration with band Anthrax. The first Super7 Anthrax figure features "The Walking Dude" from the cover to their classic album Among The Living. Both come with accessories and on vintage style cardbacks featuring awesome artwork as always. They also feature the standard five points of articulation. Check out both figures below.

Super7 Rock ReAction Figures Are Great Band Merch

These rock band ReAction figures continue to impress. So far we have gotten figures from Slayer, Ghost, King Diamond, The Misfits, Megadeath, Iron Maiden, and more. What fan of these bands wouldn't want to add these to their collections? My favorites are the ones based on specific albums, so the Anthrax one is of particular interest to me.

"I'm the walking dude! I can see all the world!" Super7 is beyond stoked to be collaborating with one of our longtime favorite bands Anthrax! Arriving to corrupt the ReAction Figures World is "The Walking Dude" from the iconic Among The Living album cover! Walking Dude stands 3.75" tall and comes with removable hat that reveals his true self."

"Motörhead, remember me now, Motörhead… alright." The Super7 collaboration with heavy metal legends Motörhead continues with the latest incarnation of the Warpig after an obviously eventful time with his axe. Bloody Warpig comes on an equally bloody mess cardback."

You can place an order either of these ReAction figures right here right now.