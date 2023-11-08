Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Marrok from Star Wars: Ahsoka Gets New 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys

Return to the events of the latest Star Wars series on Disney+ as Hot Toy has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure with Marrok

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale figure with the Inquisitor Marrok from Disney+'s Ahsoka series.

Marrok's figure include a light-up lightsaber, removeable cloak and interchangeable hands.

Figure captures Marrok's menacing sleek black rusty armor and will make a deadly addditon to any Star Wars collection.

Available for pre-order soon, with a late 2024 or early 2025 release expected.

Hot Toys is back with a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure from the new Disney+ series Ahsoka. It appears that the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok is back and is looking for revenge. A lot of mystery surrounds this baddie as this strong, silent type features an eerie resemblance to the Eighth Brother. Marrok met his fate in Star Wars: Ahsoka by Ashoka Tano herself, showing off his Dathomirian magic inside. This could have been a resurrected inquisitor, but either way, he was a force to be trifled with, and Hot Toys has perfectly brought him to life. The Star Wars figure will have a removable cape, as well as his signature red lightsaber that features a light-up function and a variety of swappable hands. Marrok is set for a Late 2024/ Early 2025 release, and while pre-orders are not live yet, fans can find all things Hot Toys right on Sideshow Collectibles here.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Series – Marrok 1/6 Scale Figure

"Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt. Expanding the vast collectibles inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Marrok™ collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features beautifully crafted armor with stunning weathering effects, skillfully tailored undersuit and cape, LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a display base! This mysterious inquisitor will surely have an unique presence in your Star Wars™ collection!"

The 1/6th scale Marrok Collectible Figure specially features:

One (1) newly crafted Marrok helmet with detailed weathering effects

Approximately 31.5cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

One (1) opened left hand

One (1) right fist

Costume:

One (1) black colored cape (embedded with wire)

One (1) black colored under suit with shoulder and knee armors

One (1) black colored armor vest

One (1) black colored armor belt

One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of black colored armored boots

Weapons:

One (1) circular LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber with blades (USB power operated)

One (1) circular lightsaber hilt

One (1) semi-circular LED-lighted lightsaber hilt (USB power operated)

One (1) semi-circular lightsaber hilt

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

One (1) interchangeable left gauntlet with communicator unveiled

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

**Light up function operated using USB power

***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required

