Marrok from Star Wars: Ahsoka Gets New 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys
Return to the events of the latest Star Wars series on Disney+ as Hot Toy has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure with Marrok
Article Summary
- Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale figure with the Inquisitor Marrok from Disney+'s Ahsoka series.
- Marrok's figure include a light-up lightsaber, removeable cloak and interchangeable hands.
- Figure captures Marrok's menacing sleek black rusty armor and will make a deadly addditon to any Star Wars collection.
- Available for pre-order soon, with a late 2024 or early 2025 release expected.
Hot Toys is back with a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure from the new Disney+ series Ahsoka. It appears that the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok is back and is looking for revenge. A lot of mystery surrounds this baddie as this strong, silent type features an eerie resemblance to the Eighth Brother. Marrok met his fate in Star Wars: Ahsoka by Ashoka Tano herself, showing off his Dathomirian magic inside. This could have been a resurrected inquisitor, but either way, he was a force to be trifled with, and Hot Toys has perfectly brought him to life. The Star Wars figure will have a removable cape, as well as his signature red lightsaber that features a light-up function and a variety of swappable hands. Marrok is set for a Late 2024/ Early 2025 release, and while pre-orders are not live yet, fans can find all things Hot Toys right on Sideshow Collectibles here.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Series – Marrok 1/6 Scale Figure
"Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt. Expanding the vast collectibles inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Marrok™ collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features beautifully crafted armor with stunning weathering effects, skillfully tailored undersuit and cape, LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a display base! This mysterious inquisitor will surely have an unique presence in your Star Wars™ collection!"
The 1/6th scale Marrok Collectible Figure specially features:
- One (1) newly crafted Marrok helmet with detailed weathering effects
- Approximately 31.5cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands
- One (1) opened left hand
- One (1) right fist
Costume:
- One (1) black colored cape (embedded with wire)
- One (1) black colored under suit with shoulder and knee armors
- One (1) black colored armor vest
- One (1) black colored armor belt
- One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets
- One (1) pair of black colored armored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) circular LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber with blades (USB power operated)
- One (1) circular lightsaber hilt
- One (1) semi-circular LED-lighted lightsaber hilt (USB power operated)
- One (1) semi-circular lightsaber hilt
- One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
Accessories:
- One (1) interchangeable left gauntlet with communicator unveiled
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate
**Light up function operated using USB power
***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required