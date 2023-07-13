Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, Walmart con

Exclusive TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Figures Arrive for Walmart Con

Just when you thought TMNT Mutant Mayhem had enough collectibles, Playmates has unveiled some exclusive variants that are arriving next week

Mutant Mayhem has been unleashed as Playmates kicked off a whole new collection of figures for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Their latest animated film arrives on August 2, 2023, and it is an excellent time to be a TMNT fan. The main line of figures has been a blast for adults and kid collectors, and it looks like more are on the way. A special set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem figures will be arriving exclusively at Walmart for next week's Walmart Con. Coming in at $30 each, all four turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, are back and with new cel-shaded deco. Each figure will come in new graffiti packaging and include their signature weapons. TMNT fans will not want to miss these bad boys who will be dropping on 7/18 at 10 AM EST for Walmart Con. Page links are live for Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey, so save you your favorite or all four! Cowabunga!

Exclusive Cel-Shaded Graffiti Packaged TMNT Figures Revealed

"Leonardo is the Turtles' leader in blue, and now he's a wannabe student in high school! As Leo and his brothers start to leave the nest—er, the sewer—he's set on transforming them into a crime-fighting team that he can lead to victory. With some help from their rat-dad Splinter, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be undefeetable! (Foot pun intended)."

AUTHENTIC: Leo stands 4.5" tall and is highly detailed with individual sculpting and added deluxe decoration to match his movie character

HIGHLY POSEABLE: Leo has 12 points of articulation for great, action-packed battle poses

ACCESSORIES: Leo comes ready for battle with his iconic twin katana.

DELUXE PACKAGING: Leo comes packaged in a highly detailed and collectible sleeved box, decorated with Mutant Mayhem themed graffiti.

COLLECT THEM ALL: Collect all the TMNT Mutant Mayhem action figures and accessories from Playmates Toys, your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toy Headquarters

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!