Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, rocky

Ivan Drago Enters the Ring with New Rocky IV Statue from McFarlane

A new set of Movie Maniacs statues have arrived from McFarlane Toys as they enter the rings with Rocky Balboa once again

Article Summary Ivan Drago returns with a new limited edition Rocky IV statue from McFarlane Toys, standing 6" tall

Portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, Drago is Rocky IV's iconic villain with an unforgettable Cold War backdrop

The statue comes with a backdrop, collectible card, swappable head, and is priced at $24.99 for a September 2024 release

Also explore the Rocky Balboa statue to re-create the legendary fight between Rocky and Drago

Ivan Drago is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest limited edition Movie Maniacs statue release. Portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, he was the primary antagonist in Rocky IV (1985), and to this day, he still remains one of the most iconic villains in sports movies. Drago is a Soviet boxer who was engineered by his government to be an unbeatable emotionless machine. Drop infamous one-liners like, "I must break you," Ivan Drago took the Rocky story to new levels as he kills Apollo Creed in the ring. Rocky must now go toe-to-toe with this killer, capturing the intense Cold War tensions between the Soviet Union and the US during this era. Limited to only 6,750 pieces, this statue stands 6" tall and features his iconic look from Rocky IV and comes with a backdrop, collectible card, and swappable head. Movie Maniacs Ivan Drago is priced at $24.99; he is set for September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live. Be sure to add the Rocky Balboa Movie Maniacs statue as well to capture the legendary fight between these two legends.

McFarlane Toys Rocky IV Movie Maniacs Statue – Ivan

"Rocky Balboa (Stallone) holds the world heavyweight championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a six-foot-four, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union. This time, Rocky's training regimen takes him to Siberia, where he prepares for a globally televised match in the heart of Moscow. But nothing can truly prepare him what he's about to face — a fight to the finish, in which he must defend not only himself, but also the honor of his country!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure based on the movie ROCKY IV

Accessories include an extra head, printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item

Also includes "VS." display piece to re-create your favorite ROCKY boxing contest or create your own ultimate dream match! It also can be used as an art card holder

IVAN DRAGO as featured in the theatrical film ROCKY IV

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!