Jada Toys Prepares for the Holidays with Frosty the Snowman Figure

The magic of the holiday season is coming to action figure form as Jada Toys debuts their new 1/12 scale Frosty the Snowman

Figure features a joyful face, soft scarf, and retro TV-style packaging inspired by the classic special.

Includes swappable heads, magical hats, Hocus Pocus the rabbit, broom, and corn cob pipe accessories.

Available exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store for $49.99, with an October 2025 release date planned.

Fall is just around the corner, which means snow is not far away, and Jada Toys is already getting ready for the holidays. Nothing says classic holiday cheer like the jolly magic of Frosty the Snowman, which is now brought to life as a 1:12 scale action figure! This frosty friend is loaded with charm right from the hit animated feature, with his happy smile and his soft fabric scarf, this magical snowman will be the ultimate centerpiece for your winter decorations. Whether you're recreating scenes from the beloved TV special, Frosty fits the bill, and he comes packed with fun accessories.

Swap between his cheerful animated face or inanimate snowman mode, and pair him with his loyal sidekick, Hocus Pocus the rabbit. With his corn cob pipe, broom, and two magical hats, you can recreate Frosty's most iconic moments. Jada Toys has taken things one step further by giving Frosty some retro TV-style packaging, which will surely bring back fond memories of this iconic holiday special. Jada Toys 1/12 Frosty the Snowman is a Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive and is priced at $49.99 with an October 2025 release.

Jada Toys Brings Frosty The Snowman the Life

"Step into the magic of the holidays with the Frosty the Snowman 1:12 scale action figure, faithfully capturing the charm of the beloved classic. Every detail shines, from his jolly grin to the soft goods scarf draped around his neck. Whether spreading cheer or standing still in the winter snow, this figure brings the spirit of the season to your collection."

"Frosty comes loaded with festive accessories to recreate your favorite moments. Swap between his joyful, animated head sculpt and an alternate inanimate version to tell the full story of his magical transformation. Join him with his loyal companion, Hocus Pocus the rabbit, and equip Frosty with his trusty broom and signature corn cob pipe. Two hats are included, one wearable to bring Frosty to life, and a separate accessory hat for display or scene building."

