Jada Toys Takes on the World of Street Fighter with New Figure Line The world of Street Fighter is coming to life as Jada Toys reveals their new set of figures based on the hit fight video game

The world of the hit fighting video game Street Fighter is back as Jada Toys unveils new 1:12 scale figures. We have seen other Street Fighter figures in the past, with Storm Collectible dominating the market with their impressive lineup. However, those $100 figures are getting some cheap competition with Jada Toys new line. Coming to life from Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, Ryu is kicking off this new set of 6" figures with 20 points of articulation. Ryu will not feature fabric elements but will be loaded with detail and accessories from the game. Some of these include swappable parts like heads and hands as well as fighting effects like the signature Hadouken.

To make things even better, Jada Toys was sure to keep the Street Fighter vibe alive with some sweet arcade game style packaging that truly stands out. It will be interesting to see new Street Fighter figures hit shelves this year, and it will be interesting to see how they are once in hand. Jada Toys has these fighters priced at $24.99, and the new set is expected to arrive in June 2023. Pre-orders are live right now and located here, so be sure to stay tuned for more fighters arriving soon.

New Street Fighter Action Figures Arrive from Jada Toys

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event! Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. Known for his highly skilled martial arts training and strength, Ryu is in full force battle mode and ready to face his foes with 20 points of articulation."

"He comes equipped with alternate hands, head, and Ryu's signature attack: Hadoken (a blue fireball) for the ultimate punch. This Street Fighter II Ryu 6-Inch Action Figure comes in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. In this world, you control how Ryu fights. Let the battle begin!"