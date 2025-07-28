Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Jango Fett Takes On His Next Bounty with Star Wars: The Black Series

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Star Wars collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro like Jango Fett

Article Summary Jango Fett returns as a new 6-inch action figure in Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line.

Based on Attack of the Clones, the figure features updated photo-real sculpt and authentic movie deco.

Includes dual blasters, removable helmet, signature Mandalorian armor, and jetpack accessories.

Available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, shipping expected Fall 2025.

Jango Fett is one of the most iconic bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe, who was first introduced in Attack of the Clones (2002). Known for his sleek Mandalorian armor, dual blaster pistols, and deadly skills, Jango was chosen by the Kaminoans to serve as the genetic template for the Grand Army of the Republic's Clone Troopers. He was also the original wearer of the jetpack-equipped armor that would later be associated with his son, Boba Fett. Hasbro is now bringing back the main man himself as they unveil their latest Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Black Series figure. It looks like Jango Fett will have an updated photo-real head sculpt, and will come in his signature bounty hunter armor with dual pistols, removable jetpack, and helmet. Pre-orders for this new The Black Series figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, and he is expected to ship out in Fall 2025.

Hasbro Takes Aim with Star Wars: The Black Series Jango Fett

"A proficient marksman and unarmed combatant, Jango Fett was regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy in the final years of the Republic. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Jango Fett from ATTACK OF THE CLONES. The figure includes premium design and deco, movie-accurate sculpt, and multiple articulation points. Comes with a removable helmet and jetpack, plus two blaster accessories. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

