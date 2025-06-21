Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: jaws, McFarlane Toys

Jaws: 50th Anniversary Movie Maniacs Statue Revealed from McFarlane

Celebrate Jaws as the film's 50th Anniversary arrives and a new Movie Maniacs statue is here from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a limited edition Jaws Movie Maniacs statue for the film's 50th anniversary.

The 6-inch collectible recreates the iconic Jaws poster in 3D and includes a printed backdrop display.

Each statue is limited to 8,000 pieces and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity plus a secret bonus item.

Pre-orders for the Jaws 50th Anniversary statue are live now for $34.99, releasing in July 2025.

Marking 50 years since its groundbreaking 1975 premiere, Jaws remains a defining chapter in cinematic history. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw, this thriller helped pioneer the summer blockbuster. To celebrate the film's big landmark, Universal has easily curated a global lineup of tributes with theatrical re-releases, a Jaws exhibition debuting at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and a new 50th anniversary Blu-Ray edition release of the film. McFarlane Toys is also celebrating as they unveiled their new Movie Manics 50th Anniversary statue that captures the iconic poster of Jaws.

Standing 6" tall, this Jaw statue is limited to only 8,000 pieces and will include a printed backdrop. Witness the haunting poster in 3D as Bruce rises up to the surface for a snack, and in great detail. McFarlane Toys has also included a secret bonus item as well as a Certificate of Authenticity. Pre-orders for the Jaws: 50th Anniversary Movie Maniacs statue are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 and has an upcoming July 2025 release date.

Jaws: 50th Anniversary (Movie Maniacs)

"Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, five decades later, Universal Pictures, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history."

