Jazwares Gets Bloody with Exclusive 6" Stranger Things Demogorgon

The new Stranger Things season is upon us and Jazwares has an exclusive Demogorgon Upside Down Collector Figure to celebrate

The Upside Down Demogorgon features 33+ points of articulation for dynamic posing and display.

This limited edition figure includes a bloody deco, alternate closed head, and a unique Upside Down base.

Only 1,000 pieces are available exclusively online through Jazwares Vault for $40 each.

The Demogorgon is one of Stranger Things' most iconic monsters, originating from the shadowy parallel dimension known as the Upside Down. The Demogorgon is a relentless, predatory creature drawn to blood, movement, and psychic energy. Its first major appearance in Hawkins occurs in 1983, when it breaches reality through rips in space-time, abducting Will Byers and terrorizing the town. These deadly creatures have since appeared throughout the rest of the series, with many more arriving for Stranger Things Season 5.

Jazwares is preparing for the event with a range of new collectibles, including a Jazwares Vault exclusive. This exclusive 6-inch collector figure features over 33 points of articulation and comes in its own special edition box, compared to the original release. This version will come with a swappable closed-head option, Upside Down base plate, and an exclusive bloody deco, capturing its true, deadly nature. This figure is a Jazwares Vault exclusive and can only be purchased online for $40, with only 1,000 pieces being made.

Stranger Things Demogorgon Upside Down Collector Figure

"Get ready for the fifth and final season with the Stranger Things Demogorgon Upside Down Collector Figure! This authentically scaled 6-inch action figure is based on the monster's appearance in the hit series Stranger Things. It features 33+ points of articulation and an alternate closed head to highlight authentic character details. It also comes packed with an environment display base to recreate iconic moments from the show. Finally, this deluxe Vault edition features exclusive bloody deco and is encased in premium display packaging."

