Jinx Enters the Shadows with New G.I. Joe ReAction+ Figure

Yo Joe! The heroes and villains from the G.I. Joe Universe has returned with a new set of collectibles from Super7

Article Summary Super7 releases new G.I. Joe ReAction+ Jinx figure inspired by her appearance in G.I. Joe: The Movie

Jinx features movie-accurate red ninja gear, 12 points of articulation, and classic O-Ring construction

Figure includes sparking batons accessories and comes on illustrated blister card for $20

Jinx represents elite Arashikage ninja clan member trained by Snake Eyes in stealth and combat arts

Super7 is back with a new selection of G.I. Joe ReAction+ figures that capture the spirit of the 80s. This new selection brings new Joes and agents of Cobra to life like Jinx. Jinx, born Kimi Arashikage, was raised in San Francisco but was tied by blood to the ancient Arashikage ninja clan. She trained in secret arts of stealth, speed, and even spiritual discipline, making her a deadly addition to any team she is on. Her codename comes from her "jinxed" reputation, since her early missions were also near-disasters. However, her skills with blindfolded combat quickly earned her respect, and with the help of her mentor and cousin Snake Eyes, Jinx became a deadly Joe.

Super7 is now bringing Jinx to life from her appearance in G.I. Joe: The Movie, where she arrived as part of the "Rawhides" elite trainees, to take on Cobra's deadly Cobra-La. Jinx is suited up in her red ninja gear and will have 12 points of articulation and classic O-Ring design. Besides the impressive illustrated blistered card back, Jinx will come with a pair of sparring batons. Collectors can bring home Super7's new G.I. Joe ReAction+ (Movie Collection) Wave right now for $20.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 04 (Movie Collection) Jinx

"Shrouded in mystery but always ready for battle, the elite ninja Jinx strikes from the shadows! Inspired by her appearance in G.I. Joe: The Movie, this 3.75" scale G.I. Joe ReAction+ Figure brings the skilled martial artist to life with movie-accurate sculpt and paint details and comes equipped with a set of sparring baton accessories, all packed on a full-color, illustrated blistered card back. Designed to look and feel like vintage toys from the early '80s, this throwback figure also features O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation for ultimate posability. Jinx is battle-ready and waiting for her next mission—make sure she's part of your G.I. Joe lineup!"

