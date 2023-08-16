Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Join the Empire with Hasbro's Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Rerelease

Build up the rank of your Imperial Army as Hasbro continues the re-run of popular Star Wars release including another helmet

Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Black Series re-releases as the Empire is recruiting once again. Coming back from the popular The Black Series replica aline comes the rerelease of the Rogue One Stormtrooper electric helmet. That is right, joins the ranks of the Empire and with some style with this 1:1 replica of the infamous Star Wars soldier. These bad boys were selling between $150 and $250 from third-party sellers, and now it is back at the retail price of $99.99. These new Star Wars rereleases are debuting exclusively at Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store, Nerdzoic, Entertainment Earth, and more. Collectors can expect a one-size-fits-all design; it will have a voice changer inside and is designed from their look in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. If you missed the original release, be sure to aquire up one while you can before they are snagged up by the Rebellion.

Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper (Rogue One)

"Defend the Empire under the helmet of an Imperial Stormtrooper with this electronic helmet that transforms you into a loyal Imperial soldier! With a push of a button, your voice changes into that of an Imperial Stormtrooper, the faceless legions of soldiers serving the Galactic Empire who, encased in white armor, are loyal Imperials who undergo rigorous training."

"Re-create the most embattled, most intense moments of adventure from Star Wars: Rogue One with this movie-accurate reproduction Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet! Build your Star Wars collection with this authentic and highly detailed Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet that is a true-to-story replica of an Imperial Stormtrooper's helmet from Star Wars: Rogue One!"

Features

One size, fits most adults

Made of plastic

From Rogue One

Push the button on the side of the helmet to electronically distort voice to sound like an Imperial Stormtrooper

Re-create the most embattled, most intense moments of adventure

Features realistic detail

3 1.5v AAA Alkaline batteries required (not included)

