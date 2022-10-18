Join the Republic with Hasbro's New Star Wars Clone Trooper Helmet

A new Star Wars event has arrived with Bring Home the Galaxy. Similar to The Mandalorian Bring Home the Bounty event, new Star Wars reveals will be arriving every week until December. This week's newest event reveals already have debuted as collectors can dive into The Clone Wars once again. The Black Series replica series continues as an electronic Phase II Clone Trooper helmet is on the way. This is a long-awaited replica for the line, and Hasbro has kept it simple with the debut of the standard issue Phase II Clone helmet. Going based on past Star Wars helmets, these should be one size got with adjustable parts inside the helmet for a better fit. A voice change should be included as well, allowing for easy communication with your fellow soldiers. I hope we can see some theme helmets in the future now that the mold has already been created. There are so many iconic Clone Troopers out there, and I know plenty of fans would buy up officially licensed replica helmets if offered. Pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse right here. No price or release date is known at the time, but I would expect something around $119.99, long live the Republic!

Star Wars Phase II Clone Trooper Helmet Deploys

"Star Wars fans, suit up with the new Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet! Part of the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy program, this premium role-play helmet features a series-inspired design, adjustable fit, and electronic voice distortion! Available for pre-order tomorrow, beginning at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse! Check back later today when Chris gives us a closer look at this iconic helmet!"