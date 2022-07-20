Joker Receives SDCC Exclusive Batman: TAS Figure from Mondo

Every hero is defined by their villain, and Batman has one of the craziest ones of all, The Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime is back as Mondo is adding him to today's San Diego Comic Con 2022 online drop! We have already seen that they are giving a new release for their Batman: The Animated Series Batman (here). Joker is also making his way to the event with two versions getting releases with standard and an SDCC exclusive. Both releases feature a 12" tall Joker with 30 points of articulation, swappable heads, and hands.

However, for Joker fans who want more bang, the deluxe version will include two extra heads with iconic hatted looks and a stick of dynamite. Both figures are beautifully sculpted and capture the iconic Mark Hamill Joker from Batman: The Animated Series. Both versions are expected to release in February 2023, and he is priced at $225 or $235, depending on your version. Mondo's SDCC exclusives are dropping today here at 1 PM EST, and be on the lookout for that Batman and Masters of the Universe: Revelations Skeletor.

"Batman: The Animated Series – Joker 1/6 Scale Figure SDCC Exclusive – Arguably one of the most Iconic villains of all time, from one of the best animated shows of all time, the Joker is joining our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6th scale figure line! The 2022 SDCC Exclusive features over 30 points of articulation, 6 different portraits, including a first-ever "Be a Clown" portrait for a Joker Collectible, as well as a slew of iconic accessories. This Joker figure captures the spirit and look of the ever-influential B:TAS, and is going to be a great part of any fan's collection."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Joker Figure

Regular Portrait

Smug Portrait

Laughing Portrait

Sad Portrait

Be A Clown Portrait

Joker Hat Portrait

Smiling Fish x2

12 interchangeable hands

Joker Bomb

Joker Dynamite stick

Joker Dynamite stack

Joker Card

Ice Pick

Figure Stand