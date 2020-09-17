Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Gets a Deadly Statue with Prime 1 Studio

The park is open once again as Prime 1 Studio has unveiled a new Jurassic Park statue featuring the deadly Dilophosaurus. This acid spitting dino stands 16" tall and is featured with a full judge themed diorama base that measures 24" long. Prime 1 Studio really captures the Dennis Nerdy scene quite well with this display and it even includes the iconic Barbosol can. Jurassic Park fans will be obsessed with the high amounts of detail and quality put into this statue and will enhance any fans collection.

This classic dinosaur really comes to life with this statue and is packed with amazing detail that will please any fan. The Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus 1/6th Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studios is priced at $749. The park is open once again between December 2021 and March 2022 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other prehistoric and amazing Jurassic Park statue coming soon from Prime 1 Studio.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to our Legacy Museum Collection, 1:6 Scale LMCJP-06 Dilophosaurus from the 1993 classic film Jurassic Park. Dilophosaurus is one of the largest meat-eating dinosaurs of the early Jurassic period. 17 deadly Dilophosaurus were created by the InGen corporation. These Dilophosaurus were not like the original however. These clones had venom glands as well as a bigger size skull, creating a unique and terrifying Dino! Here we have Dilophosaurus in it's signature attack pose, taken from one of the more memorable scenes in Jurassic Park. Watch out, it's gonna spit!"

"The reptilian skin of Dilophosaurus features the textures and markings of this deadly dino. You will be stunned if you look in the eyes of this beast. The base includes features that perfectly recreate the scene and bring the feeling of the movie directly to your collection, including post signs, translucent resin to create the muddy water feel, and of course that Barbosol can! We have incorporated the smallest attention to details to bring you the best representation of Dilophosaurus on the market! A must-have for Jurassic Park fans everywhere!"

Specifications:

One (1) Jurassic Park designed themed base

One (1) Dilophosaurus Signboard approx. 8 inches tall [H: 20cm W: 11.6cm D: 7.8cm] (Bonus Version Only)

Product Size Approx. – H:40.7cm W:56.1cm D:30.1cm, Max width:60.8cm, H:20cm W:11.6cm D:7.8cm (Booth sign)