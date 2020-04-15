Batman Week: New Animated Series Posters, Catwoman Figure From Mondo

Batman Week continues this week as Mondo is releasing new Batman The Animated Series posters and a new Catwoman figure tomorrow on The Drop. The posters feature artwork based on episodes from the series by artist Phantom City Creative. The two episodes featured here are "Dreams in Darkness" and "Harley's Holiday". Both posters will, of course, have extremely limited variants, with alternate colors from the initial release. The regular will cost $45, while the variants will run you $65. Batman only features on the "Dreams in Darkness" poster, with his rouge's gallery faces above his head. Harley's poster features her taking her hyenas for a walk. You can see the two posters and their variants below.

Mondo Has Batman Collectors Covered

"Tomorrow we fall back into Gotham City with a celebration of all things BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES. Kicking things off are a couple of brand new posters by Phantom City Creative for the episodes "Dreams in Darkness" and "Harley's Holiday." Full disclosure: we originally planned on having our second BTAS x PCC gallery show in May, but given the state of things, we've instead decided to pivot and release the posters created for that show in a series of online drops over the coming months.

Nobody has a grip on this iconic series quite like Phantom City. Six years, dozens of posters, a gallery show, and a vinyl box set later… this still remains one of our favorite artist/property pairings ever. PCC still have so much to say and plenty of episodes to spotlight… and this is just the beginning, we can't wait to share what else is cooking in the Bat-kitchen."

Catwoman Latest Animated Series Figure

The new Batman The Animated Series form Mondo is Catwoman, and she is looking pretty great. There will be two versions of the figure, a regular release and a Mondo exclusive featuring an unmasked Selina head and a lounging version of her cat Isis. Both will come with multiple heads and interchangeable hands, two whips, loot, and so much more. The figure will ship in June. Check out the latest Batman The Animated Series figure below.

All of these Batman products go on sale tomorrow at 11 am CST on Mondo's The Drop site.