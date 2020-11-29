Hulk Smashes His Way In With New Avengers Figure from S.H. Figuarts

Hulk is ready to smash as Tamashii Nations unveils their next Avengers Assemble Edition figure. Coming out of their S.H. Figuarts line, the company is releasing new figures for the 2012 film The Avengers. In all of his star-spangled action, we have already seen Captain America that featured multiple portraits and two different shield designs. This time big green is ready to smash his way through New York. The Hulk will get three different head sculpts showing off angry, grinning, and yelling expressions. Also included is a variety of interchangeable hands, and it does seem that one will have articulated fingers, which is pretty sweet. These articulated fingers will give collectors a nice variety of extra poses that the Hulk can do, and with his massive and muscular body, there will be plenty to create. This design of this Hulk is obviously based on The Avengers Mark Ruffalo with his purple ripped pants, chest hair, and hair design. The Hulk is a necessary addition to any Avengers collection, and if you were trying to complete these Avengers Assemble S.H. Figuarts from, he would be an instant purchase.

The 2012 Avengers film is peak Hulk, as it balances both anger and power inside him. As the franchise goes on, we see this design of the Hulk fade away, ultimately leading to the creation of Doc Green in Avengers: Endgame. This mighty S.H. Figuarts figure will be a great addition to any Avengers team. Packed with amazing detail in articulation, fans will be able to re-create various scenes from the first Avengers film. Pre-orders for these Avengers: Assemble figures are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them locate here once they do go live. Hulk and other Avengers will be priced at roughly $84, and he is set to smash once again in May 2021. Reunite the Avengers with these beautifully crafted figures from Tamashii Nations. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Marvel figures also offered to enhance your growing Marvel collection today.