Jurassic Park Velociraptor Attack Captured with Prime 1 Studio

Clever Girl! Prime 1 Studio is returning fans to the prehistoric park with their newest Jurassic Park statue. This 1/6th scale statue completely captures this deadly animal with a powerful sculpt to the jungle themed base. Standing 15" tall, this Velociraptor Attack statue measures roughly 29″ from its head to its tail. The team really captures the power and beauty go this dinosaur in great detail, straight from Jurassic Park. The jungle themed diorama base adds a nice realistic flow to the design, showcasing this dino in the wild rather than its enclosure. Limited to 750 pieces, this Velociraptor Attack statue is priced at $899, set to release November 2022 – February 2023. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live, and she can be found here, so get yours while you can.

"Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park (Film) Velociraptor Attack 1/6 Scale – Prime 1 Studio is excited to include another version of a fan-favorite dinosaur to our Legacy Museum Collection Series: The 1/6 Scale Velociraptor Attack from Jurassic Park! Few film monsters have entered our collective lexicon of nightmares over the last couple of decades more famous than the Velociraptor! Prime 1 Studio's sculptors and painters were overjoyed to bring this fast, agile and highly-intelligent hunter to realistic action with their unbelievable talents. Our sculptors have taken great care to sculpt taut, saurian skin, a mouth full of jagged teeth, and the Velociraptor's trademark long claw."

"Equally, our painters have complemented this excellent sculpt with the lifelike coloration of the Raptors from the film. We have given this raptor who is ready for attack, the most beady and frightening front-facing, yellow eyes. For anyone facing the business end of a Velociraptor, it's the last thing they would likely see. Velociraptor Attack stands at 15 inches tall on a lush, jungle-themed base, emblazoned with Jurassic Park's logo front and center! Velociraptor fits perfectly with the other 1/6 scale dinosaurs in the Legacy Museum Collection! So, hurry and preorder your "clever girl" today!"