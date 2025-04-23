Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

Kansas City Chiefs Enters the World of Transformers with Hasbro

Two worlds are collide as the Transformers universe is going for a touchdown with a new set of NFL converting robots

Article Summary KC-59, the Chiefs' Autobot, brings Transformers to the NFL field with a bold new crossover.

Hasbro unveils KC-59, a football helmet-transforming Autobot, ready to tackle any challenge.

Standing 5.5 inches, KC-59 converts in 23 steps and sports iconic Chiefs colors and Autobot emblem.

Available for $24.99 in Fall 2025, expect more Transformers from other NFL teams soon!

Charging out of Arrowhead with a roar, KC-59 is the Kansas City Chiefs' blazing own Autobot mascot for the new Transformers x NFL 2025 collection. That is right, Hasbro is going for a touchdown as they take the field, combining some of the NFL's biggest teams with some Energon. Named after the team's founding year (1959), KC-59 fuses cutting-edge cybertronian speed with explosive offensive power, giving the Kansas City Chiefs exactly what they need to win. In robot mode, he's built like a receiver with sleek armor with flame-red plating, golden trim, and that iconic Autobot symbol on his chest.

KC-59 stands at 5.5 inches tall and will convert into a Chiefs football helmet in just 23 action-packed steps. As for accessories, Hasbro was sure to give him what he needs to win the game, with a mini football and wearable helmet. Whether you're trying to save Earth from total destruction by Megatron or just trying to score, KC-59 is here to help. Hasbro has this new Transformers x NFL collab arriving for pre-order soon on Amazon for $24.99 with a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more NFL Autobots coming from Hasbro for the Steelers, Cowboys, and the Packers.

Transformers x NFL Crossover – Kansas City Chiefs KC-59

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 22 at 12AM ET on Amazon; available Fall 2025.) Experience the epic combo of TRANSFORMERS robots and the NFL with the TRANSFORMERS Kansas City Chiefs KC-59 toy! This 5.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps."

"With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any TRANSFORMERS or NFL collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

