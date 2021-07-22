Star Wars 2D Clone Wars 3.75" Jedi Figures Coming Soon From Hasbro

Hasbro recently reveals their they will be making new figures inspired by Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2D Micro Series. Three figures will be coming to their 6" The Black Series with Mace Windu, General Grievous, and an ARC Trooper. However, the fun does not end just there as new additions to The Vintage Collection are also coming. Unlike the previous announcement, actual figures and packaging have been released for this set of reveals. Each card back will feature Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2D design with the logo from the show and the character in animated format.

Three Jedi have been revealed this way with Jedi Master Aayla Secura, Jedi Master Luminara Unduli, as well as Unduli's Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee. Each character features their live-action design but with deco and packaging inspired by The Clone Wars 2D Micro Series. All of these Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures will be priced at $13.99 and will release as Walmart Exclusives. They are all set to release in Spring 2022, and oddly enough, pre-order is already live and going in and out here. Be patient with this release, as Walmart is terrible with exclusive releases with cancellations, pushed-back release dates, and much more. Most of these figures will hit Walmart stores before the hands of people who pre-ordered. I am one with the Force; the Force is with me.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AAYLA SECURA Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Spring 2022). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with this premium STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75 INCH AAYLA SECURA Figure. The 3.75-inch scale figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, and entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. This AAYLA SECURA Figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, and can be displayed in any fan's or collector's action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart."

