It's Red vs. Blue with Jazwares New Halo Spartan Collection Set

A new Halo Spartan Collection set is on the way from Jazwares as the legendary red and blue Spartans are back

Red vs. Blue is a sci-fi comedy web series created by Rooster Teeth in 2003. It was made by using the game engine from Halo: Combat Evolved, and it greatly helped popularize filmmaking inside video games. The story begins in a canyon called Blood Gulch, where two small armies, Red Team and Blue Team, are stuck fighting a pointless war. Much of the early humor from the web series comes from their constant arguing, misunderstandings, and absurd conversations. Characters like the Church, Sarge, Grif, Simmons, Tex, and Caboose quickly became fan favorites among the community.

As the series progresses, it shifts from simple comedy to a larger sci-fi narrative involving artificial intelligence, secret military programs, and even time travel. This show was iconic for Halo fans, and now Jazwares is bringing the iconic feud to life with a new Red vs. Blue Halo Spartan Collection figure set. The set will feature a Blue and Red Male Spartan that comes in at 6.5" tall and will come with some iconic weapons from the franchise. This will include an M6G Magnum pistol, a BR55 Service Rifle, and the infamous Energy Sword. Pre-orders for the Red vs. Blue Halo Spartan Collection are already live on GameStop for $49.99 with an April 2026 release date.

Jazwares Halo Spartan Collection 6.5-in Figure Set

"Ever wonder why we're here?" Recreate the iconic Red and Blue rivalry with this exclusive Halo The Spartan Collection 2-Pack. Featuring one Red Spartan and one Blue Spartan, this 6.5-inch set brings the intense, multiplayer action of the Halo universe to life. Both figures are highly detailed and designed with points of articulation, perfect for posing, displaying, or action-packed play. This set comes equipped with game-accurate weapons to arm your Spartans for the ultimate showdown."

Red Spartan 6.5 inch figure

Blue Spartan 6.5 inch figure

Accessories: Signature weapon accessories & interchangeable hands

16 pieces total

