Game of Thrones Jon Snow and Ghost Come to Diamond Select Toys 

Diamond Select Toys is back with some brand-new releases outside of the world of Star Wars and Marvel. The first statue is taking fans beyond the wall as a new Game of Thrones Gallery statue has arrived featuring Jon Snow and Ghost. Coming in at 10", Jon Snow is featured in his Season 8 appearance and captures the hero in all his glory. Speaking of heroes, a new Green Hornet figure is on the way as valet Kato is serving up justice. Features the likeness of Bruce Lee Kato comes with swappable hands and mask capturing his undercover operation. The fun does not end there either, as Diamond Select Toys is also bringing the world of Dungeons & Dragons Animated to life with their new Gallery Venger statue. Standing 10" tall, this PVC statue shows off the villain from the 1980s D&D cartoon that Dungeons Masters will surely want to own. All of these statues are figures set for a September release, and pre-orders are live for Game of Thrones here, D&D here, and Kato here.

"It's an all-new product line from Diamond Select Toys, based on the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones! In this inaugural sculpture, Jon Snow crouches, sword at the ready, as his injured direwolf Ghost looks on. Both are in their Season 8 appearances, and this piece measures 10 inches to the tip of Jon's sword. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Ed Trujillo."

"Justice is served! Outfitted in his white valet jacket, Kato is no less deadly an opponent, as depicted in this approximately 7-inch, 1/10 scale action figure. Featuring over 16 points of articulation as well as multiple weapons and interchangeable parts, this Kato figure features the likeness of actor Bruce Lee and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!"

"One of the great animated villains is now the first Gallery Diorama based on Dungeons & Dragons! Venger, he of the one horn, is now a 10-inch Gallery Diorama from DST, based on his appearance in the 1980s D&D animated series. Made from high-quality PVC, this sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"