King Shark Takes A Bite Out of Crime With Iron Studios Newest Statue

King Shark is ready for his time in the spotlight once again as James Gunn adds him to his newest movie, The Suicide Squad. The long awaited DCEU film is finally in theaters and on HBO Max, giving fan some more misfit shenanigans. King Shark marks the first Iron Studios statue in their upcoming 1/10 scale The Suicide Squad series. This king stands 9" tall and shows off this chubby shark in his board shorts as he literally takes a bite out of crime. With high amounts of detail, definition, and color, this DC Comics character comes to life straight off the screen and is ready for your growing collection. The Suicide Squad King Shark BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is forced at $169.99. He is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Suicide Squad's voracious, chubby King Shark in an Iron Studios statue! The corpulent creature, wearing only a pair of shorts, opens its deadly mouth, showing dozens of sharp triangular teeth, to enjoy a peculiar and bizarre snack. Ignoring the wounds and scars spread across his thick blue-gray skin, apparently relaxed, he is always ready and willing to satiate his constant and ravenous appetite. Represented in the statue \"King Shark BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Suicide Squad – Iron Studios", we present the most feared (and sometimes comical) ocean predator in the DC universe and member of the Suicide Squad."

"Created in comics by writer Karl Kesel in 1994, he has emerged as the enemy of the more contemporary version of Superboy. The son of a mythological being called the God Shark, Nanaue was born in Hawaii, and he is an anthropomorphic humanoid shark and has become better known as the King Shark. Nanaue, who has enhanced strength and endurance, can swim at high speeds and is resistant to low temperatures. With the physiology of a shark, it can breathe underwater, has many teeth, and has an avid anthropophagus appetite."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 6.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.9 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2022