Kotobukiya Unleashed Chainsaw Man with New ArtFX J Statue

If you have not started watching the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, then you are missing out. The series has been an absolute thrill ride with a fantastic set of characters, intense enemies, and plenty of blood. As the series continues to pick up popularity, more and more Chainsaw Man collectibles have started to arrive. The newest piece comes to us from Kotobukiya as they debut their new 1/8 scale ArtFX J statue. Denji has been unleashed as the Chainsaw Devil statue that is packed with some impressive bloody detail. Kotobukia has even included a secondary head showcasing a more aggressive expression for Denji.

Your Special Division 4 collection is getting a pretty sweet statue, and Denji is priced at $189. Hopefully, this debut means more Chainsaw Man statues are on the way, and it would be fantastic to see more members of the team arrive. Aki with the Fox Devil, Power and her blood power, and Himeno and her Ghost Devil powers would all be great to see posed. Chainsaw Man's popularity will only rise, so be sure to get on the ground floor while you can and Denji's new statue is set for a July 2023 release and is up for pre-order here.

Unleash the Chainsaw Devil with Kotobukiya

"Chainsaw Man from the anime CHAINSAW MAN comes to life in 1/8 scale! His devilish intensity has been fully captured in this figure, with an incomparably impressive finish that makes it seem like he will come alive at this very moment! Details like his sharp, dark gray chainsaws and fully intimidating head have been thoughtfully perfected on this piece. From his swaying necktie to each wrinkle in his uniform, even the fine details are not to be missed! Enjoy this incredibly dynamic Chainsaw Man together with the upcoming Makima and Power by adding him to your collection today!"