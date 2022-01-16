Laura Kinney Wolverine Dons the X-Force Uniform with Kotobukiya

The All-New Wolverine is back as Kotobukiya has revealed a brand new variant Bishoujo statue of the legendary X-Men. Wearing her X-Force costume design, Laura Kinney is ready to take on anything that comes her way with this beautiful statue—standing roughly 9.5" tall, the black and gray X-Force costume returns as Wolverine is posed on a nice "SNIKT!" display base. Kotobukiya captures the beauty of this X-Men with a great body sculpt, elegant coloring and will even feature a secondary head sculpt. That is right, collectors can display Wolverine without her mask showing that iconic Bishoujo style for Laura Kinney. The Laura Kinney Wolverine X-Force Variant Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $130 and set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are live through Sideshow Collectibles right now and here with payment plans available right here. Be sure to check out the original blue and yellow Wolverine Bishoujo statue to finish the set, and it can be found here.

"Wolverine (Laura Kinney) is re-joining the lineup as a member of the clandestine X-MEN unit known as X-FORCE, bringing a fresh breeze to the MARVEL BISHOUJO series in her X-FORCE costume colors. Her toned physique and full-bodied battle pose created by Tsubame are kept the same, while the costume this time uses black and gray as its base tones with the mask now in red. This new color variation reflects X-FORCE's brutal willingness to do whatever it takes to exact justice. The base features a bold SNIKT! graphic—the sound made when Wolverine's infamous adamantium claws rip forth. Add this fierce and unflinching next-generation heroine to your collection!"

Brand – Marvel

Marvel Manufacturer – Kotobukiya

Type – Statue

Artist – Tsubame (Sculpt)

ADDITIONAL DETAILS & DIMENSIONS

Materials – ABS , PVC

Product Size – Height: 9.45" (24 cm) *

Box Size – Height: 7.48" (19 cm) – Width: 9.44" (24 cm) – Depth: 11.02" (28 cm) *

– Depth: 11.02" (28 cm) * Shipping Weight – 2.00 lbs (0.9 kg) *