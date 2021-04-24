The Legend of Zelda Champion Revali Statue Arrives at First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures are taking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans back 100 years with their newest gaming statue. Five Champions were chosen to take on Calamity Ganon and save Hyrule, and one of those Champions comes to life once again. The Champion of the Rito tribe, Revali, is here to lend his bow in the fight to save the Hyrule. The statue is beautifully sculpted and was inspired by official artwork from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Revali has the Great Eagle Bow in hand, with his design being dynamic, colorful, and packed with character pleasing many Breath of the Wild fans. The base of Revali is the Sheikah Slate and will have LED functionality, making it truly stand out in any collection.

I can imagine that we will start to see some of the other The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions get their now statue Slater on. This is a very unique statue and I love to see the love for these legendary heroes from the past. This statue is loaded with great detail that is well worth its $124.99 price tag. Revali is set to release by the end of 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

" First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Revali PVC statue. The highly detailed Revali PVC statue is inspired by his official artwork from The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild. Revali is in this stoic pose wielding the Great Eagle Bow, which has a slightly elastic bowstring. As one of the four Champions of Hyrule, he dons the blue cloth bestowed upon them by Princess Zelda as a symbol that they are, indeed, Champions of Hyrule. And given the direction of where the cloth is blowing, it even adds a certain dynamism to the piece."

"The design on the base is based on the Sheikah tribe's eye symbol that appears when activating the Sheikah Slate interface, and the Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with bright LED functions for the base. With the Exclusive Edition, you also receive First 4 Figures' beautifully designed signature Premium Deluxe Box that perfectly complements its contents and may serve as a display. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Revali (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following: