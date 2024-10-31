Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Batman: The Animated Series Scarecrow Has Arrived from Mondo

Mondo has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure from Batman: The Animated Series just in time for Halloween with the Scarecrow

Article Summary Discover the new 1/6 scale Scarecrow figure from Batman: The Animated Series by Mondo.

Pre-order this Halloween exclusive Scarecrow releasing in January 2025.

Scarecrow comes with unique accessories, including swappable heads and a scythe.

Limited to 1000 pieces, the deluxe edition features extra heads and a Joker Rat.

Hallows Eve has arrived in Gotham and that means the city streets are crowded for the holiday. Mondo is back with a brand new 1/6 scale release from their Batman: The Animated Series collection, and this time, it is time for Scarecrow to step into the spotlight. Dr. Jonathan Crane is a former psychology professor who turned into the master of fear. Driven by his obsession with studying and inducing fear, Crane adopted a Scarecrow persona, using his experiment to terrify Gotham's citizens with a fear toxin. This "fear gas" brings victims' worst nightmares to life, and it is up to Batman to bring him to justice and save Gotham yet again.

Scarecrow has arrived for pre-order right on Halloween with an impressive 12" release that features a Regular and Timed Edition release that will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Both versions feature two swappable heads, along with his signature scythe, swappable hands, crows, a pocket watch, and a vial. The Timed Edition will get a few extra accessories, such as a Joker Rat and two extra Scarecrow heads with first appearances and scary portraits. Scarecrow will arrive in Gotham in January 2025 for $195 or $210, and pre-orders will go live on the MondoShop at 1 PM EST.

Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scarecrow

"Fear Incarnate and Terror of Gotham, the newest addition to our B: TAS line is sicko psychologist Scarecrow. Armed with a scythe and hallucinatory fear toxin, Dr. Jonathan Crane is determined to scare The Dark Knight to death. Our 1/6 scale Scarecrow also comes complete with swappable portraits and hands … plus pocket watch to tell when Batman's time is up!"

Dropping just in time for All Hallows' Eve, our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Scarecrow 1/6 Scale Figure will be available as both a Regular Edition and a deluxe Limited Edition. Restricted to 1000 units, the Limited Edition features exclusive extras including additional portraits and the Joker Rat from "Dreams in Darkness."

Includes:

Scarecrow Figure

Scarecrow Neutral Portrait

Scarecrow First Costume Portrait*

Scarecrow Scary Portrait*

Jonathan Crane Portrait

Joker Rat*

Crows

Scythe

Pocket Watch

Vial

Three Pairs of Hands

Fear Gas Hands

*Limited Edition Exclusives

