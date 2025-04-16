Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Blast Off with New Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship Set

LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away as they unveil new Star Wars sets including Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Article Summary Unveiling LEGO's new Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship set with 2,970 pieces.

Set includes Jango and young Boba Fett minifigures, priced at $299.99.

Features include a detailed cockpit, movable blasters, and seismic charge compartment.

Celebrate Star Wars' lore with this detailed collectible, releasing May 4th, 2025.

Jango Fett's ship, Slave I, is just as fearsome as the bounty hunter himself. Originally a Firespray-31-class patrol craft, Jango customized this starship extensively, outfitting it with advanced weaponry, sensor jammers, and stealth capabilities. This ship was first featured in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as Boba Fett's ship. However, during the prequel trilogy, fans would see the ship return in Attack of the Clones, following Boba's father, Jango Fett. In recent years, Lucasfilm has opted to use terms like "Boba Fett's Starship" or Firespray for merchandise, a move aimed at modernization and inclusivity. However, the ship was named Slave I as Jango was enslaved as a child after his village was raided, leading him to be rescued by the True Mandalorians.

The ship's name was a sentimental reminder of his past and a symbol of how far he'd come from a captive to one of the most feared bounty hunters around the galaxy. The legacy of Jango Fett is now continuing as LEGO unveils its new Firespray-Class Starship (Slave I) set. Coming in at a whopping 2,970 pieces, that impressive set stands 18" tall or 8" (depending on position) and has a 16" wide wingspan. The ship will come with Jango and Kid Boba Star Wars minifigures with a cockpit, movable blasters, and a hidden seismic charge compartment. Return to Attack of the Clone with this glorious Jango Fett Firespray-Class Starship set that is priced at $299.99 and is set to arrive on May the 4th, 2025.

Star Wars – Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

"Feel the excitement of a Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™ bounty-hunting mission as you build the LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series recreation of Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship (75409). A top Star Wars gift for creative adult fans and UCS collectors, this set challenges you to recreate authentic details of an iconic starship."

"Measuring over 17.5 in. (44 cm) long, this buildable model has a detailed cockpit with a removable section for the Jango Fett and Young Boba Fett LEGO minifigures, a press-down main entrance, a compartment containing the seismic charge, and adjustable blaster cannons. Display the Star Wars starship in landing mode or in upright flight position on the buildable stand and see how the wings remain horizontal when the vehicle is tilted."

