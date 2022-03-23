LEGO Celebrates Vespa's 75th Anniversary With Vespa 125 Set

LEGO is celebrating Vespa's 75th Anniversary as they reveal their newest brick set inspired by the vehicle in the 1960s. The Vespa 125 makes its glorious return in block form with this 1,160 piece set. Collectors can bring Italy home with this fantastic set that features the vehicle as close as possible to the original. The Italian icon showcases a front wheel mounted on one side, brick built engine, removable engine cover, and even a working steering wheel. The 1960's Vespa 125 Pascal Blue color makes its return as well and is a pretty rare color to be created from LEGO, so fans will be intrigued. The vehicle measures 8.5 inches tall, 13.5 inches wide and will come with an Italian license plate, helmet, and spare wheel accessories. LEGO delivers an incredible set to honor the Vespa, and it is priced at $99.99 and is available now right here.

"Dive into a mindful building project packed with style with this LEGO® Vespa 125 model kit for adults. Inspired by the classic 1960s Vespa Piaggio, it comes in pastel blue – a very rare LEGO color that's sure to appeal to building fans. To celebrate Vespa's 75th anniversary, the LEGO designers have worked closely with the lifestyle brand to recreate this stunning model in an immersive build, especially for adults."

"Like the original, this buildable model Vespa features a front wheel mounted on one side, 2 seats, a removable engine cover with a brick-built engine beneath, a functioning kickstand, plus working steering. Finishing touches include the Vespa logo, a classic 1960s Italian license plate, a spare wheel, a helmet, plus an accessories basket including a flower bouquet on the back. Build creativity. Build concentration. Build your dream vehicle collection with exclusive, authentic model vehicles, made specifically for adults."

Inspired by the original – This brick-built Vespa features a front wheel mounted on one side, 2 seats, a removable engine cover with a brick-built engine underneath, and working steering

Extra details – Finishing touches include the Vespa logo, a classic 1960s Italian license plate, a spare wheel, helmet and an accessories basket with flower bouquet

Designed for Vespa fans – To celebrate Vespa's 75th anniversary, the LEGO® designers have worked with the lifestyle brand to create a model to appeal to lovers of Italian culture

A rare color – Presented in pastel blue, one of the Vespa's original production colors and an extremely rare LEGO® color designed to appeal to LEGO fans

Dimensions – This collectible display model measures over over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Vespa