Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, supergirl

McFarlane Toys Reveals Supergirl: Krem of the Yellow Hills Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they bring the adventures of Supergirl to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Supergirl movie Krem of the Yellow Hills Deluxe Edition action figure for 2026

Krem is a new DC villain from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, now adapted for the upcoming Supergirl film

Deluxe figure includes two heads, blaster, axe, extra hands, art card, and a display base for collectors

Figure is fully articulated with 22 poseable parts, available for pre-order now ahead of the June 2026 release

McFarlane Toys is covering all its bases with a new wave of DC Multiverse figures for Supergirl (2026). Krem of the Yellow Hills is a relatively new but compelling DC Comics villain, first appearing in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2021) by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. He's a ruthless pirate, assassin, and former King's agent from a world orbiting a red sun, making him uniquely dangerous because he can harm Kryptonians like Supergirl when they are powerless under such a sun.

In that hit DC Comics story, Krem's crimes begin after killing the father of a young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll over a simple insult. This goes on to set off a chain of vengeance that draws Superman's cousin into a dark interstellar hunt. James Gunn has reimagined this comic series, with Krypto as the only one who can save the dog, pulling Kara into new heroics she seemingly removed herself from. Krem of the Yellow Hills will get a new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure, which includes two heads, a blaster, and a brutal axe. Pair him with the DC Multiverse Supergirl and Lobo figures for even more display options. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 and a June 2026 release.

Krem of the Yellow Hills (Supergirl Movie) Deluxe Edition

"When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El™, aka Supergirl™, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Supergirl™ feature film from DC Studios

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Krem of the Yellow Hills™ includes axe, blaster, 2 extra hands, swappable head and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys Supergirl™ Collectibles and Action Figures

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