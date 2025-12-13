Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Announces Image Comics Founders Series Spawn Elite Figure

A new set of comics book figures are coming soon from McFarlane Toys for the Image Comics Founders Series starting with Spawn

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Image Comics Founders Series, starting with an Elite Edition Spawn figure.

Spawn Elite Edition features deluxe articulation, wired fabric cape, chains, club, alternate heads, and hands.

Series celebrates iconic Image Comics characters, with Savage Dragon and Geiger teased for future releases.

Pre-orders go live December 18; Elite Points program offers fans access to exclusive rewards and prototypes.

McFarlane Toys has officially revealed the Image Comics Founders Series, a bold celebration of creator-owned comics and the visionary artists who reshaped the industry in the early 1990s. Designed as a premium, collector-first line, the series is set to spotlight iconic characters from Image Comics with an impressive level of detail, articulation, and presentation. Some of these upcoming releases were teased at NYCC 2025, with popular long-awaited action figures coming soon, including classics like Savage Dragon and Geiger. However, as expected, McFarlane Toys is launching the series with none other than an Elite Edition 7" Spawn.

This new figure is based on Todd McFarlane's classic design from the earliest issues of Spawn and helps set the tone for the entire line. Al Simmons will feature a fabric cape, two attachable chains, a spiked club, a Necroplasm effect piece, four alternate hands, and even an alternate head sculpt. A collectible art card will be included along with their Elite Points program, which allows fans to redeem unique rewards and even one-of-a-kind prototypes. The Image Comics Founders Series will be incredible to see unfold in 2026, and it is nice to see comic book fun still thriving, even after McFarlane's sad departure from the DC Multiverse. Pre-orders arrive on December 18th; no price point is listed, but expect a minimum price of $50.

Image Comics Founders Series Elite Edition Spawn

"The very first release from the Image Comics Founders Series features Todd McFarlane's SPAWN, an Elite Edition 7″ deluxe action figure. Pre-orders launch DECEMBER 18th at select retailers! Based on his classic look from the first issues of Spawn, this figure features a wired fabric cape, two attachable chains, a spiked club, four alternate hands, an alternate head, a Necroplasm effect, and a collectible art card. The included base can be arranged with future Image Comics Founders Elite figures coming in 2026! PLUS an Elite Points card that can used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes."

