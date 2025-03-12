Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart, nintendo

LEGO Goes for First Place with Brand New Mario Kart Themed Set

Get ready to take home first place as LEGO steps into the world of Mario Kart once again with a new fully brick build Mario

Article Summary LEGO debuts a Nintendo-inspired Mario Kart set with a buildable Mario and kart.

The set includes 1,972 pieces, creating a 9" tall kart with Mario at the wheel.

Pre-order now for $169.99; set releases in May 2025 for gaming enthusiasts.

Step-by-step instructions available in the box and on the LEGO Builder app.

LEGO is returning to the track as they debut a new Nintendo-inspired set, and the world of Mario is back. Mario Kart is a popular racing game series from Nintendo that features characters from the Super Mario universe competing in high-speed kart races. The game was first released in 1992 with Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Since its debut, the franchise has reached new heights with multiple sequels across various game consoles. LEGO has slowly been bringing this world to life, and they have crafted one of their greatest sets yet, the Mario & Standard Kart Set!

Coming in at 1,972 pieces, crafting a 9" tall kart with Mario behind the wheel. The buildable plumper will feature posable arms and a head and will include a special stand to elevate the vehicle. The kart is based on the standard model with a red finish, the M logo on the front, and rotating tires. Collectors can take their gaming display to new heights and reach the finish line with this impressive set. Pre-orders for LEGO's newest Mario set are already live for $169.99, and it is set for a May 2025 release.

LEGO Mario Kart™ – Mario & Standard Kart

"Gear up for a creative adventure with the Mario & Standard Kart (72037) build-and-display model for men, women and any fans. A delightful collectible gamer gift for adults, this Nintendo® construction set features a buildable Mario figure with a posable head and arms, sitting behind the wheel of the most iconic Mario Kart vehicle of all. Place the Standard Kart on the special stand, which allows you to show it at a dynamic angle as if it is being driven at speed or drifting in a race."

"This authentically detailed buildable model makes eye-catching LEGO® Super Mario™ decor in any fan's bedroom, living room, game room or office. Find step-by-step instructions in the box or on the LEGO Builder app to guide your immersive building experience."

