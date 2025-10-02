Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

LEGO Icons Prepares for the Holidays with Family Christmas Tree Set

The holidays are arriving early as LEGO debuts some brand new set of Christmas themes sets just in time for winter

Article Summary Build holiday magic with the new LEGO Icons Family Christmas Tree set featuring 3,171 pieces and festive surprises.

This impressive 19” tall tree opens to reveal secret rooms with Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, and classic holiday scenes.

Includes working train at the base, fun minifigures, reindeer, sleigh, and creative accessories for family fun.

Arriving October 4 for $349.99, this collectible centerpiece is designed for display and easy seasonal storage.

Get ready to build some serious holiday cheer with LEGO's newest and festive Family Christmas Tree (41843) set. This massive 3,171-piece set is more than just a festive centerpiece; it is an interactive holiday display packed with holiday charm. Standing a whopping 19" tall, the tree opens up to reveal four hidden rooms, each filled with cozy holiday scenes featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, and a reindeer. Santa's Workshop comes to life with a kitchen for Mrs. Claus, Santa's Control Room, a Break Room for the elves, and the Elf Workshop. A variety of elf LEGO minifigures are also included, along with a reindeer and a sleigh for Santa.

To make things even more magical, there is a working train inside the tree's base, which can be activated with the turn of a knob. From hinged panels, secret rooms, and a special festive box, this is a new Christmas set that can keep coming back over and over for the holidays. This magical showstopper is no cheap set, though, as it comes in at a mighty $349.99, and it is set to arrive on October 4 on the LEGO Store. Be sure to keep an eye out for more holiday LEGO fun coming soon, like the Holiday Express Train.

LEGO Icons Family Christmas Tree

"Create a family tradition and build a fantastic Christmas centerpiece any holiday decor fan would be proud to own with this Family Christmas Tree Decoration (41843) LEGO® building set. This collectible celebrates the holiday with a fun family bonding activity centered on a LEGO display set and makes a great early Christmas gift for families and kids aged 9 and up."

"The building kit includes a large Christmas tree on a base with opening panels and hidden rooms. There's a sleigh for Santa Claus, a reindeer figure, snowman and reindeer 'plushies', a brick-built Cataclaws, Mrs. Claus and 5 industrious elves, along with fun accessories. After the holiday, the tree separates into sections for easy storage, ready for next Christmas."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!