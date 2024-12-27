Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower: There Are No Strings On Me

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Explore the iconic Avengers Tower with a detailed 5000-piece LEGO Marvel Studios set.

Celebrate Age of Ultron with exclusive Scarlet Witch and Iron Legion Minifigures.

Witness Avengers attempting to lift Mjolnir in a humorous, iconic scene recreation.

Discover hidden Marvel Universe Easter eggs within the intricately designed set.

Avengers: Age of Ultron opens up in a truly incredible way, featuring our heroes who are finally all together in perfect harmony. Earth's Mightiest heroes are cleaning up the mess from Hydra after their big reveals from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye are storming a Hydra base in Sokovia to recover Loki's lost scepter. This is the one time we truly see our favorite heroes working together before the arrival of the twins and the creation of Ultron. We are continuing our LEGO Avengers Tower build, which, oddly enough, is loaded with some impressive elements from Age of Ultron. Kicking things off first is the arrival of Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch gets her own LEGO Minifigure release.

The Scarlet Witch is seemingly the same minifigure from the LEGO Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set, but now with a fabric waist cape. We are counting on building the Avengers Tower helipad, which is meant for the previous Nick Fury mini-Quinjet. It would have been fun for LEGO to incorporate the Iron Man armor removable sequence here; there is only so much you can fit into this set. Back at Avengers Tower, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner decide to test the scepter's technology and secretly develop Ultron. This artificial intelligence program was designed to protect the planet, but he gains sentience and misinterprets his mission. LEGO brings Ultron to life as he takes control of a nicely detailed Iron Legion drone minifigure to confront the Avengers.

The set continues to build one of the best scenes from Age of Ultron as The Avengers take turns trying to lift Mjolnir. Thor's enchanted hammer can only be held by someone who is worthy, with Iron Man, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Captain America trying their best. This scene was hilarious, and it was fun to see The Avengers just relaxing in a not-battle-fueled setting. The rest of the build just adds a window and a TV screen with some TV screens that add jokes to the Marvel Universe. We are getting closer to the finished product here as we climb higher to the top. Up next, we are getting a visit from a nice set of Minifigures, including Hawkeye and War Machine!

