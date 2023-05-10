LEGO NINJAGO Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores Set Revealed Experience the way of the ninja once again as LEGO unveils some new LEGO NINJAGO sets that fans will not want to miss

Ninja power is back as LEGO returns collectors to the world of LEGO NINJAGO once again as more sets arrive. One of which is the new Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores set that comes in at 1,029 pieces. Coming to life right out of the LEGO NINJAGO Dragons Rising TV series, ninjas can enter this four-level temple. The tower comes in at 16.5" tall, 13.5" wide, and 7.5" deep and will come with six minifigures with Kai, Nya, Cole, Spirit of the Temple, Lord Ras, and Empress Beatrix. NINAJGO fans will build plenty of traps on and around the tower from a falling tree, boulders in the library, and a destructive balcony. Ninja fans will have a blast building this beauty, and the Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores is priced at $94.99. The set is expected for a June 2023 release, and the product page is live and found right here.

Enter the LEGO Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores

"Imaginative kids aged 8+ can take a thrilling trip into the World Forest to recreate key scenes from the from the NINJAGO® Dragons Rising TV series with this Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores (71795) playset. The 4-floor temple toy with a magical tree wrapped around it features a series of cool traps including falling tree trunks, a plunging balcony and a toppling statue."

"The action-packed playset also includes 6 minifigures: Cole, Kai and Nya, who come with 2 golden katanas each, Spirit of the Temple, which comes with a large golden sword, Lord Ras with his golden hammer and Empress Beatrix with her Imperium sword. There is a dragon energy core element near the top of the temple over which these characters can stage battles."