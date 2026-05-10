Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego batman, newlitg
The New LEGO Batman Tumbler in The Daily LITG, 10th of May, 2026
LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Gotham Awaits with LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler
- The 2026 Batman Event, Bad Seeds, Gets Its Logo… And It Rocks
- Dan Slott Remembers When No One Could Remember Who Spider-Man Was…
- Boston Blue S01E18: "Personal Foul" Preview: College Hoops Threat
- J Scott Campbell's April O'Neil For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300
- Doctor Who Deleted Scene: David Tennant's Tenth Doctor Saves Arthur
- Absolute Batman, Absolute Martian Manhunter & Barbara Gordon Defects?
- Batman: The Killing Joke Avant-Garde Edition Costs $17,409.75 Each
- Kevin Smith To Write The Exorcism Of Bruce Banner For Marvel Comics
- SNL Returns Tonight with Matt Damon & Noah Kahan: Here's Our Preview
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- General Ross To Drop Hulk Bombs On Latveria In Captain America #11?
- The Queen In Black Is Coming, Where Is Everyone Next Week? (Spoilers)
- Batman, Daredevil & Ben 10 In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- How To Make Your Ben 10 #1 Worth Even More This Weekend In Dublin
- Batman: Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo In The Daily LITG, 9th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, A Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan Post Made Our Friday
- Jonathan Hickman's X-Men, His "Most Disappointing Creative Experience"
- Jonathan Hickman Confirms Ultimate Universe Was Meant For Donny Cates
- ThunderCats Delayed For Fourth Arc As Cheetara Takes Over From Lion-O
- Battle Beast Blind Bags Revealed Early On WhatNot And eBay (Spoilers)
- Marvel Officially Announces X-Men Of Apocalypse by Jeph Loeb
- BCW Comic Book Bags And Boards Being Hit By 150% Tariffs
- Now Marvel Comics Republishes Wolverine By Claremont With Tom Reilly
- Magic Arrives with LEGO's Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower
- Doctor Doom's Son Kisses Killmonger in One World Under Doom Solicits
- Image Tell Retailers Not To Spoil Battle Beast But It's Out Of The Bag
- Is Absolute Batman Is Taking Catwoman To Bed? (Spoilers)
- All Thirteen Exquisite Corpses Killers Revealed Ahead Of Next Week
- Oni Press Double-Ships Dark Regards #1 Real Human Blood Variant
- Mark Millar To Announce A New Film On The 27th Of May, And More
- Sudipta Patra, Muminah Koleoso And Ash Norman Win MCM Scholarship
- CIA With Tom Ellis In The Daily LITG, 9th Of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Kate Pryde being Kitty Pryde again
- She's Called Kitty Pryde Again In Exceptional X-Men #1
- Alan Moore's Ten-Year-Old Thoughts On Comics Goes Viral, Again
- X-Men Spoilers As The Fall Of The X Penultimate Issues Begin To Drop
- Batman: White Knight Gold Label Batmobile Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Copies Of DC One Million #1 Hoovered Up on eBay After James Gunn Post
- Gotham City Sirens Returns in August from DC with Harley, Ivy & Selina
- Now the DC One Million Omnibus is Selling Out Thanks to James Gunn
- Batman: Caped Crusader Arrives August 1; Timm on Harley Quinn Changes
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Star Trek: TNG as Finale "Extra Credit"
- Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See
- Tracker Creator Ben H Winters Joins EC Comics' Cruel Universe
- DC Drop Details On Superman Vs Lobo in House Of Brainaic
- DC vs. Vampires: World War V Versus Blood Hunt
- Dick Briefer's Weird Science in Rex Dexter of Mars #1, up for Auction
- Superman: James Gunn Hosts Set Visit for Some Comic Book Greats
- Nirvana Comics of Knoxville Wins Image Comics Select Retailer Award
- Does Scarlett #1 Have The Next $1000 Jonboy Meyers Variant?
- She's Called Kitty Pryde Again In Exceptional X-Men #1
- Joe Quesada Draws Space Ghost For FOC
- Marvel To Launch Young Spider-Man: Classroom Heroes, For School Kids
- Comic Creators Diss Apple iPad Ad But Pia Guerra Doesn't And Wants One
- X-Men Spoilers in The Daily LITG for the 9th Of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Fall Of X Rebirth
- Marvel Comics Promises A Rebirth For Fall Of X
- S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
- Geoff Johns Introduces The Young Justice Society in July (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Picard Opened Door for Shatner Return
- Spider-Man 2 FCBD And The No Good, Rotten Decision By Sony & Marvel
- Louise Simonson Writes a Jean Grey Krakoa X-Men Comic For Fall Of X
- Whatever Happened To Mary Jane Watson… And Her Children? (Spoilers)
- Upcoming Disney LGBTQ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging
- Ben Affleck Reveals Scrapped Deathstroke Plans for Batman Film
- Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton & Jenna Ortega Cast
- JC Glindmyer, Owner of Earthworld Comics, Albany, New York, Dies
- Liv Hamilton Puts Their Best Foot Forward After Working in Comic Shop
- DC Comics Looking For A New Director Of Marketing
- Original Spider-Man #7 Artwork Including First Spider-Boy, At Auction
- Kay Healy's Casey's Cases, New Graphic Novel Series For Holiday House
- When Comic Book Characters Hate the Multiverse Too (WildCATS Spoilers)
- Frankie Boyle & Josie Long Come To The Lakes Comic Art Festival 2023
LITG four years ago,Night Court Halfway
- Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
- BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deserves A Final Run: BCTV DD Editorial
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Time Jump Set; Stewart on S02 Finale, TNG Cast
- 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
- Matt Lanter: Blue Beetle, Kenobi Cameo Rumor, Jupiter's Legacy; More
- Batman Comics Take Top Three in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Josh Adams, Fahmida Azim, Hickey, Del Col Win 2022 Pulitzer Prize
- We Do Talk About John Bruno's Debut Graphic Novel, Navigator
- Black Hood & the Changing of the Guard in Top Notch Comics, at Auction
- Jamie S Rich Quits Tapas Media EIC To Be IDW Exec Editorial Director
- Free Substack Comics Day – Grant Morrison, BKV, James Tynion & More
- New Street Fighter Character Made Her Debut, Pietra
- The Lurid Saga of L.B. Cole's Thrilling Crime Cases #49, at Auction
- David Finch's Clementine #1 Variant Headlines Comics Vault Live 2022
- Bishop's Marvel Comics Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage
- Next Week Marvel Blast From The Past, Venom, Wolverine Patch & Elektra
- Rob Feldman's Cyko Ko Back In Print, Exclusively For NFT Collectors
- Sandman Featuring A Todd McFarlane Pin-Up, Taking Bids At Heritage
- Hirano and Kagiura: Yen Press to Publish Spinoff BL Manga in October
- Black Hood's Rare First Appearance in Top Notch Comics #9, at Auction
- Flash Funeral In The Daily LITG, 9th May 2022
LITG five years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Marvel Rushes To Publish Lady Loki, Mistress Of Mischief
- Marill Limited Research Day Mistaken Kicked Off Early In Pokémon GO
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Greetings, Updates from Season 8 Set
- Rob Liefeld Spoils Mighty Crusaders In Outrage Against Spoilers
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean & Hilarie Burton Morgan Celebrate Anniv
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Shares Set Photos from West End Production
- Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers Some Advice to Future Writers
- J.C. Leyendecker Saturday Evening Post Cover Hits Record $4.1 Million
- The Strangely Scientific Debut of Adam Strange Up for Auction
- Hello My Name is Poop: Wonderbound's New Middle Grade Graphic Novel
- The Future in the Hands of Red Hood? Future State Gotham #1 Preview
- America Chavez: Made In The USA #3 Review: Disappointing
- Flatulence in the Belly of the Beast in Wonder Woman #772 [Preview]
- I Know All There Is To Know About The Crying Boy by Niall Orourke
- Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]
- Batman #108 Review: Too Little Ghost-Maker
- Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in X-Factor #9 [Preview]
- The Good Asian #1 Review: Save A Table In Awards Season
- Batman & Heroes Reborn Beat Fortnite in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Something Is Killing The Children and Blue Flame Top Advance Reorders
- Everything Is Meta – A Blatant & Wholly Transparent Appeal To You
- Hailstone: Civil War Horror Series to Launch as Comixology Original
- New Avengers Reunion in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom
- Superman and Son in Big Trouble in Superman #31 [Preview]
- The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Star Wars #13 [Preview]
- Noctis: Australian Hip Hop Band Hilltop Hoods Debut their First Comic
- Marie Enger Sells YA Horror Graphic Novel, Controlled Burn
- Alone Time for Superman & Lois – Justice League Last Ride #1 Preview
- Green Lantern #2 Review: A New Era On Oa
- FCBD Preview: Gloomhaven Gets A One Shot For Free Comic Book Day
- Mutant Superiority on Display in X-Corp #1 [Preview]
- Digital First Becomes Digital-The-Same in The Daily LITG 9th May 2021
LITG six years ago – Bechdel, BBC Zoom, Baron Corbin
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowdfunding.
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Why Batman Forever Turned Out to Be Never Again
- Rich Johnston Talks to "Michael Grey", Uncovers Their Real Identity
- Community Read Enrolls Pedro Pascal; Rick and Morty Season 6 Update
- Sean Gordon Murphy to Crowdfund Graphic Novel, The Plot Holes
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling's for "R****ds", Wrestlers Respond
LITG seven years ago – Marvel #1000
Seven years ago, we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only a year ago?
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- Many More Creators For Marvel Comics #1000 – Has to Be One-Page Stories #MarvelComics
- LATE: Heroes In Crisis #9 Slips to the Same Week as Doomsday Clock #10
- Layoffs Follow Lion Forge/Oni Press Merger, As Does Backlash
- Marvel Shuts Down Claim That Marvel #1000 Teasers Not Diverse Enough
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rex Mundi creator Eric Johnson
- Comics journalist, Stephen Jewell
- Comics colourist Nate Lovett
- Comic book editor Murray R. Ward
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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