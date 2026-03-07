Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

LEGO Races with Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet

The world of Formula 1 comes to life as LEGO crafted up some new LEGO Editions set for two legendary drivers

Article Summary LEGO launches a new Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet set for F1 and Ferrari fans to build and display.

This 886-piece collectible features Leclerc's iconic Ferrari helmet in striking Rosso Corsa with signature details.

The set includes a Charles Leclerc minifigure and a signature plaque, making it a must-have for collectors and fans.

Available for pre-order at $89.99, the LEGO helmet set is aimed at ages 14+ and releases in May 2026.

Get ready to push the pedal to the metal as LEGO is hitting the track with a new Formula 1 Racing Helmet set. Charles Leclerc is a highly talented F1 driver and is one of the sport's leading competitors of his generation. He would go on to win the GP3 Series in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017. Leclerc finally made his Formula One debut in 2018 with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team before earning a promotion to Scuderia Ferrari in 2019. In his first season with Ferrari, he won his first two Grands Prix and quickly became a fan favorite.

Charles Leclerc is now racing on into LEGO with the new LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet set. Standing 7" tall, the set showcases the helmet in Ferrari's famous Rosso Corsa and is packed with printed graphics. The helmet is mounted on a stand that also displays the included LEGO Charles Leclerc minifigure with a special signature plaque. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $89.99 with a May 2026 release.

LEGO Edition: Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet

Ignite imaginations and create awesome Formula 1® merchandise with the LEGO® Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet (43014) building set for teens and F1® fans ages 14 and up. Vehicle enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the racing action as they craft a highly detailed F1® replica helmet from LEGO bricks."

"It comes in Ferrari's famous Rosso Corsa (racing red) and features printed graphic details, such as Charles' driver number and other personal printed details. It also includes a Charles Leclerc minifigure and a branded plaque featuring his signature. Once fans have crossed the finish line, they can display the LEGO helmet proudly as sports decor. It also makes a great birthday gift for teens and F1® fans. Set contains 886 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!