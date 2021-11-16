LEGO Reveals Buildable Iron Man from Avengers: Age of Ultron

LEGO has revealed their newest Marvel set as they revisit the Infinity Saga with the return to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Iron Man is back in his Mark XLIII armor with this buildable 9" figure. Coming in at 381 pieces, Tony will feature articulated joints as well as a special button operated Light Brick. It has been quite some time since we have seen a buildable LEGO figure like this, so fingers crossed more Avengers will make their way to brick form. Whether you need a new Iron Man for your to shelve or want to relive some iconic moments from the MCU, LEGO has you covered with this fantastic set. The Marvel Infinity Saga set is scheduled to go up for pre-order on January 1, 2022, and collectors will be able to find him located here when finally live.

"Standing over 9 in. (24 cm) tall, LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) is a buildable, take-anywhere toy that brings Marvel-movie authenticity to kids' action-packed adventures. Based on Iron Man from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron, this realistic recreation is fully jointed, so kids can move and position the LEGO Marvel figure as they battle their way through exciting missions. A button-operated Light Brick adds extra realism as it illuminates the arc reactor in Iron Man's chest. When not saving the universe, the Iron Man model looks great on display and includes a removable information plate with details about the iconic armored Avenger."

An Iron Man of their own – LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) is the ultimate gift for fans of the armored Avenger

Iconic Marvel hero – Kids assemble the 381 pieces into a realistic recreation of the metal-clad star of the Marvel movies

Fully jointed – All parts of the buildable figure are articulated, so kids can move, position and pose the armor just like the real thing

Treat for Marvel fans – A birthday, holiday or just-because gift for young Super Heroes aged 9 and up

Portable play – This take-anywhere Iron Man stands over 9 in. (24 cm) tall, the perfect size for hands-on action, and kids can carry it wherever they go