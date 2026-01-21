Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Winterspell Debuts Darkwing Duck, Pocahontas & More!

The magic of Ravensburger’s hit Trading Card Game Disney Lorcana continues to grow as they prepare for their next set, Winterspell

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Winterspell expansion introduces over 200 winter-themed cards to the trading card game.

Fan-favorite newcomers include Darkwing Duck, Pocahontas, and Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

Set features a unique Papercut art style and special Frost foil effects for an icy, festive experience.

Winterspell launches at local card shops on February 13, 2026, with wide release on February 20, 2026.

Disney Lorcana: Winterspell is the eleventh expansion set for Ravensburger's popular Disney Lorcana trading card game. It will bring a winter-themed twist to the realm of Lorcana, turning the game's world into a snowy, festive playground filled with flurries of fun and magical snow-covered adventures. The storyline revolves around Elsa Glimmer's icy magic going awry, covering the realm in snow and ice, and ushering in a cast of new characters from Disney classics. Winterspell will introduce over 200 new cards, featuring frosty new interpretations of beloved characters with Moana, The Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch.

However, Winterspell will also introduce a nice set of new characters from Disney TV and film into the franchise. This will consist of Darkwing Duck, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, as well as some seasonal twists with Mickey's Christmas Carol and the debut of Pocahontas. The set's art highlights a "Papercut Style" and special Frost foil effects to evoke icy landscapes and winter cheer. Ravensburger did reveal some of the new cards that will be featured in Winterspell, as well as Press talking about the upcoming set (which can both be seen and read below). Collectors will be able to step into the icy realm of Disney Lorcana: Winterspell at Local Card Shops on February 13, 2026, with a wider retailer release on February 20, 2026.

Embrace the Snow with Disney Lorcana Winterspell

"Everyone in the realm of Lorcana is hunkering down for a wonderful Winterspell. The next set for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) focuses on a flurry of winter fun activity following the mystery and intrigue of Whispers in the Well. A frozen blast cast by an Elsa glimmer goes awry creating a flurry of snow and ice unlike anything the realm has seen before, including fan-favorite characters from Disney's Pocahontas, Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Darkwing Duck from Darkwing Duck."

"Wintertime is such a reminiscent theme for so many of us. Lots of people have fond memories of snowball fights, spending time with loved ones, or sipping hot cocoa, and we wanted to bring that feeling of cozy, winter fun to Winterspell," said Naomi Kim, Product Manager at Ravensburger on Disney Lorcana TCG. "With these gorgeous cards, Illumineers will get the chance to experience flurries of fun around the table with friends and family – no snow required!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!