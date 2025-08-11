Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

LEGO Travels to the Future with New WALL-E and EVE Disney Set

LEGO is back with a new magical set as things get cosmic in the near distant future with the arrival of WALL-E, EVE, and of course, M-O

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new WALL-E and EVE set with 811 pieces, inspired by the beloved Pixar film.

The set features buildable WALL-E, EVE, M-O, and Hal with movie-accurate details and moving parts.

Designed for adult Disney and Pixar fans, this collection piece includes iconic elements like the plant in a boot.

Pre-order now for $69.99 on the LEGO Store, with an official release set for September 2025.

The new LEGO WALL·E and EVE set (43279) is a delightful tribute to the beloved Pixar classic, bringing the charming duo to life once again. At 811 pieces, this new Disney set features four iconic characters from the movie, WALL-E, EVE, M-O, and the cockroach, Hal. WALL·E comes in at roughly 5" tall and is nicely crafted right off the screen with moving wheels, movable eyes, arms, and yes, he does feature his signature trash-compacting function. EVE, on the other hand, features a more futuristic, sleek, and smooth design with movable limbs and a place to store life on Earth. Even M-O joins in on the fun with a spinning brush to make sure he cleans up all that dirt that WALL-E is leaving behind. Each of these buildable Pixar characters is nicely crafted and will be a fun display piece in any collector's collection. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for this fun new set at $69.99, and it is set for a September 2025 release date.

LEGO WALL-E and EVE

"Embark on a hands-on adventure with this impressive LEGO® ǀ Disney and Pixar WALL-E and EVE (43279) adults' building kit. The buildable set features 4 LEGO ǀ Disney characters: WALL-E, EVE, M-O and Hal, plus curated details including the plant in a boot from the animated movie. WALL-E's tracks roll, M-O's brush spins and M-O, EVE and WALL-E have movable arms and heads."

"This brick-building set for adults is an immersive gift-giving idea for Disney lovers and adult fans. This display-worthy LEGOǀ Disney buildable kit makes a creative choice for date-night activities for couples. A mindful activity for adults, it uses advanced building techniques and helps bring inner peace as you click the last pieces into place and arrange the characters into a stylish, Disney display. Building set contains 811 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!