Limited Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Box Set Revealed

Take on the Galaxy with Jazwares as they expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with new special edition sets.

Article Summary Jazwares unveils a limited Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Series 7 set, only 1,500 pieces made.

The exclusive collection packs rare and chase vehicles, including Luke Skywalker's Snowspeeder and Phantom II.

Each vehicle comes with a detailed 1-inch micro figure, featuring fan favorites like Luke, Kanan, Maul, and Shin.

Collectors can buy the complete Series 7 Starfighter set now at Jazwares Vault for $100 while supplies last.

Jazwares Vault is open once again with some impressive Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron releases. One of these is the Starfighter Series 7 Collection, a vault-exclusive bundle limited to just 1,500 pieces. Jazwares usually releases their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron as blind box mystery figures, but these releases put them all together in one place. This set starts with a new version of Luke Skywalker's Snowspeeder in Armada Edition and has 1" minifigures for Luke and Dak Ralter.

The Phantom II from Star Wars: Rebels is also included, which comes with Kana Jarrus and Chopper, along with Darth Maul, who is taking flight in his Nightbrother Fighter. Lastly, the Fiend Fighter races into action with the 1" Shin Hati behind the wheel, but the Chase Variant with Marrok is also included for this set. Whether you need to finish the set or want to build up your own Star Wars Micro Squadron Galaxy, then this set is the best way to do just that. Collectors can purchase the Series 7 Starfighter Class Collection right now for $100, and be sure to check out some of the previous Jazwares Vault exclusives as well.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Collection (S7)

"Build your fleet with STAR WARS™ Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Class Collection (Series 7). This special collection is available at Jazwares Vault and features all five Series 7 5-inch Starfighter Class packs, including both Rare and Chase vehicles. Complete your collection with LUKE SKYWALKER'S SNOWSPEEDER (ARMADA EDITION), PHANTOM II, FIEND FIGHTER with SHIN, MAUL'S NIGHT BROTHER FIGHTER, and FIEND FIGHTER with MARROK."

"All vehicles are incredibly detailed, authentically scaled, and come packed with 1-inch micro figure accessories, compatible with all Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Pick up the Starfighter Class Class Collection (Series 7), now available at Jazwares Vault, and bring your collection full circle. Officially licensed STAR WARS™ product from Jazwares. Ages 8+."

