Lion-O Arrives in Eternia with ThunderCats x Masters of the Universe
Article Summary
- Masters of the Universe Origins teams up with ThunderCats for exciting new collectible action figures.
- Lion-O Version 2 debuts with MOTU-inspired design, bold new colors, and more articulation than ever.
- Figure includes swappable hair, alternate armor, Claw Shield, Sword of Omens, and extra accessories.
- New figures like ThunderCats Panthor and Skell-Ra hybrid promise more epic Eternia crossovers soon.
Mattel continues its nostalgic crossover, combining two iconic '80s franchises with Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats. These figures continue the Origins 5.5-inch scale design and feature 16 points of articulation, with those iconic 80s bodybuilder bodies. This collab is still pretty fresh, but key characters are joining the fight against Skell-Ra, a hybrid of Skeletor and Mumm-Ra. Even Masters of the Universe Battle-Cat embraces his ThunderCats ways, getting a new, humanoid design to help fight side by side with He-Man and Lion-O.
It appears new figures are on the way, including Version 2 of Lion-O, who gets a new color scheme and a more MOTU design. He will feature two swappable hair pieces, along with removable armor, an alternate belt, and, of course, the Claw Shield and Sword of Omens. Skull-Ra will not know what him them with this updated figure that is already up for pre-order for $21.99 with a January 2026 release date. Be sure to keep an eye out for more ThunderCats x MOTU figures coming soon like the new Panthor, who is also joining the fight.
Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Lion-O (Ver. 2)
"Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats, is re-interpreted in Eternian style but with colors that pay homage to the original ThunderCats TV series."
"Lion-O is designed at Origins 5 1/2-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe details and modular body parts. He comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, impressive golden armor and a Sword of Omens, now with clear components that highlight the jewel-like Eye of Thundera! A collector card is included. This figure is a must-have for nostalgic MOTU and ThunderCats fans alike."
Contents
- Lion-O figure
- 2 Hair pieces
- Alternate hand
- Alternate belt
- Alternate boot parts
- Claw shield
- Sword of Omens
- Removable armor