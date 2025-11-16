Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged:

Lion-O Arrives in Eternia with ThunderCats x Masters of the Universe

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including the return of ThunderCats

Lion-O Version 2 debuts with MOTU-inspired design, bold new colors, and more articulation than ever.

Figure includes swappable hair, alternate armor, Claw Shield, Sword of Omens, and extra accessories.

New figures like ThunderCats Panthor and Skell-Ra hybrid promise more epic Eternia crossovers soon.

Mattel continues its nostalgic crossover, combining two iconic '80s franchises with Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats. These figures continue the Origins 5.5-inch scale design and feature 16 points of articulation, with those iconic 80s bodybuilder bodies. This collab is still pretty fresh, but key characters are joining the fight against Skell-Ra, a hybrid of Skeletor and Mumm-Ra. Even Masters of the Universe Battle-Cat embraces his ThunderCats ways, getting a new, humanoid design to help fight side by side with He-Man and Lion-O.

It appears new figures are on the way, including Version 2 of Lion-O, who gets a new color scheme and a more MOTU design. He will feature two swappable hair pieces, along with removable armor, an alternate belt, and, of course, the Claw Shield and Sword of Omens. Skull-Ra will not know what him them with this updated figure that is already up for pre-order for $21.99 with a January 2026 release date. Be sure to keep an eye out for more ThunderCats x MOTU figures coming soon like the new Panthor, who is also joining the fight.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Lion-O (Ver. 2)

"Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats, is re-interpreted in Eternian style but with colors that pay homage to the original ThunderCats TV series."

"Lion-O is designed at Origins 5 1/2-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe details and modular body parts. He comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, impressive golden armor and a Sword of Omens, now with clear components that highlight the jewel-like Eye of Thundera! A collector card is included. This figure is a must-have for nostalgic MOTU and ThunderCats fans alike."

Contents

Lion-O figure

2 Hair pieces

Alternate hand

Alternate belt

Alternate boot parts

Claw shield

Sword of Omens

Removable armor

