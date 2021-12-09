Assassin's Creed Rebellion Customizer Comes From Integral Reality Labs

Integral Reality Labs is back with another impressive customizer program for the Ubisoft Merch Store with some love for Assassin's Creed Rebellion. This free-to-play mobile game features more than 40 characters, with some iconic assassins from the Assassin's Creed franchise with Ezio, Shao Jun, Edward, Aguilar, and many more. The game features a chibi design format, and it's up to the player to build up their team to take on Templar missions. With the help of Integral Reality Labs, collectors can now bring some of their favorite Assassins home with new 3D Printed collectibles that can be customized to perfection. The Rebellion Customizer kicks off today with fans able to choose from the following Assassins:

Alexios

Altair

Kassandra

Eivor Male

Eivor Female

Ezio

Aya

Bayek

Edward

Gershon

Adewale

Evie Frye

Jacob Frye

The system will allow for a wide variety of customization for each Assassin's Creed character starting with face/emotion customization for their eyes and mouth. Fans will also be able to change their pose with two poses for each character, as well as pick what weapons and hidden blades to choose for their right and left hands. The last set of customization tools is the same with all of the IRL customizers (For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege) with size and base. From custom text to a size that best suits your collection, each of these statues will be a one-of-a-kind collectible after you are done with it.

Prices will vary for what statue you choose from, with a Mini coming at $24.99, a Small at $49.99, and a Medium for $69.99. Each Assassin's Creed character is packed with detail and there is plenty of options to choose from to please a lot of fans of the game franchise out there. I am sure IRL will continue to add new customizing options and more characters throughout 2022. Build up your own Assassin's Creed army right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Ubisoft IRL customizers as well making a truly unquiet gift for the holidays.