Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Lobo is Back with New DC Multiverse Collector Edition Figure

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new anti-heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary Lobo returns to the DC Multiverse with a new McFarlane Toys Collector Edition action figure release.

The 7” Lobo figure features ultra articulation, modern sculpt, and classic character details.

Includes signature hook chain, big knife, rifle, space dolphin accessory, and collector art card.

Pre-orders are open for $34.99 with an expected release date of March 2026 for DC fans and collectors.

A new era of DC Comics is here as the ending of DC K.O. changes up the landscape once again. Iconic heroes and villains are stepping into the spotlight once more with Batwoman, Deathstroke, and the one and only Lobo. Lobo is an over-the-top intergalactic bounty hunter, making his first appearance in Omega Men #3. He was initially conceived as a villain, but was later reinvented as a parody of anti-heroes, becoming wildly popular in the 1990s. The Main Man is a Czarnian with superhuman strength, regeneration, and an indestructible attitude.

Lobo has clashed with Superman and the Justice League; he has saved the galaxy and almost destroyed it more than once. Now he is back with a new McFarlane Toys Collector Edition figure that doesn't hold back on cosmic chaos. This marks the third figure McFarlane has released for Lobo, and this one combines everything into one with that impressive modern sculpt, a big knife, a signature hook chain, a rifle, and, of course, a space dolphin. Pre-orders for the McFarlane Collector Edition Lobo are already up for pre-order for $34.99 with a late March 2026 release date.

Lobo (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition #58

"Intergalactic biker LOBO is the last survivor of the alien CZARNIAN'"" race, but only because he killed the whole lot of them. Crude, rude, and nearly impossible to kill, the super-tough bounty hunter wanders the cosmos on his space bike, looking for new and deserving ""bastiches"" to "frag," with plenty of pit stops at local alien bars along the way."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes hook with real chain, knife, rifle, space dolphin and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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