LooseCollector Unleashes New Original Figures with The Crypt Yeti

LooseCollector is embracing the monsters of the unknown as they debut their latest action figures from The Crypt with the Yeti

Yeti stands 10" tall, boasting 34 points of articulation, swappable heads and hands, and removable horns.

This is the largest figure from LooseCollector yet, featuring enhanced joint stability and premium details.

Pre-orders for the Yeti figure are live at $109.99, with release scheduled for Q1 2026 alongside Bigfoot.

LooseCollector's The Crypt toy line is another series of independent and original action figures that delves into folklore and horror. These meticulously crafted monster figures are quite popular with collectors, with releases like Monster Hyde and the Great Wolves pack stealing the show. Designed in 1/12 scale, The Crypt blends premium sculpt detail with strong articulation, and it is already a pleasure to see companies like this getting their own footing and standing out from McFarlane Toys, Hasbro, and Mattel. LooseCollector has awakened something in the snowy mountains as they debut their latest The Crypt monster with the Yeti.

Designed in the same upscale format, Yeti will feature 34 points of articulation, swappable heads and hands, and stand at a mighty 10" tall. This snow beast is being marked as LooseCollector's biggest figure so far, with updates in joint stability over past figures. This beast will come with two head sculpts, removable hair, removable horns, and a variety of swappable hands. Pre-orders for the Yeti are already live at $109.99, and it is set to release in Q1 2026 along with the newly revealed LooseCollector Bigfoot.

LooseCollector Unleashes The Crypt Yeti

"In the darkest heart of the Himalayas, where the winds whispered like dying breaths, and the snow falls like a shroud, something ancient prowls. Not a guardian, but a predator—silent, hungry, and relentless. They called it the YETI, with its true name unspoken, for to say it aloud was to invite its gaze."

"The mountain is its kingdom, vast and empty, where the cold gnaws at the bones and the air feels thick with unseen eyes. It leaves no tracks, no trace, only the deep, unsettling silence that follows in its wake. Those who wander too far into its domain vanish without a sound, as though swallowed by the mountain itself. At night, when the wind dies and the world holds its breath, the Yeti moves."

