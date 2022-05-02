Gunslinger Spawn & Horse McFarlane Toys Bundle Arrives at GameStop

The Spawn Universe continues to grow as more and more stores come out of Image Comics. McFarlane Toys is continuing to build the lore on and off the pages with more and more 7" action figures. The newest one comes out of the pages of Gunslinger Spawn as GameStop is getting an exclusive bundle set. Jeremy Wilson takes his trusty steed on a new solo adventure to your collection with this exclusive deluxe set. This is the third Gunslinger Spawn to get released, and this is the best one to date with weapons from the previous figures and an additional horse. The horse will be articulated, will sit the Gunslinger on its back, and is loaded with detail. GameStop is getting a fantastic figure, and collectors can find him right here for $49.99 with a late May 2022 release.

"Jeremy Winslow, a landowner in the town of Bane was pursued by the wealthy businessman of the town Ed Kemper, who wished to take Jeremy's land. After not being able to get the land by traditional means, Ed Kemper slaughtered Jeremy's family and framed Jeremy for their murders. Jeremy was hanged for the crime without a trial, but Mammon, demon of wealth and greed and one of the seven princes of hell, came to him when he was close to death and promised him the power to enact his revenge on Ed Kemper."

"Jeremy agreed and was transformed into a Hellspawn and killed everyone in town except for one individual asked by Mammon to spare. This individual would be the ancestor of Al Simmons. When Jeremy's job was complete he descended to hell."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Gunslinger Spawn includes a fully articulated horse, a gatling gun, two pistols, a rifle, and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures

Recommended for ages 14 and up

GameStop Exclusive