G.I. Joe Storm Shadow Joins Hiya Toys New 1/18 Scale Line

The world of G.I. Joe is slowly coming to Hiya Toys as a new figure has been revealed. We have already seen Snake Eyes, but now the hit assassin of Cobra has arrived with Storm Shadow. Coming in at 4.1 inches tall, this legendary assassin features 17 points of articulation and a wide variety of weapons. It is pretty common to see Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow figures kick off a new line of G.I. Joe, so it is not too surprising to see him as the latest release. He will come with swappable hands, a wearable hood, bow, arrows, and a quiver, as well as his signature Swords with scabbards. If you love G.I. Joe and Hiya Toys 1/18 scale line, then this is the line for you, and Storm Shadow will be priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is set to attack the Joes in Q1 2023, and you can find all things Hiya Toys here.

"Now EXQUISITE MINI Storm Shadow figures are ready to move. Storm Shadow is an elite Cobra ninja operative and an exiled member of the Arashikage ninja clan, one of Japan's legendary families. He trained in their methods of infiltration and combat. Extremely skilled, blindingly fast, incredibly resilient, and devastatingly lethal. Elite-level expert in a variety of martial arts and an array of ninja weaponry. Destined to be the leader of the Arashikage before fate took a turn and sent him on a different path and into the ranks of Cobra."

"White suit with Cobra logo and Arashikage belt, stands at 4.1 inches tall with 17 points of articulation for poseability. Accessories include 1x wearable Hood, 1x Bow, 3x Arrow and Quiver, signature 2x Swords with scabbards and 1 pair of interchangeable hands. Release time: 2023Q1. Price: 19.99USD."