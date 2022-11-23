Disney's Gargoyles Comes to Beast Kingdom with DAH Goliath Release

The night is strange and full of terrors, and Beast Kingdom is bringing them to life with their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes release. Disney's Gargoyles is back in the new as a brand new comic book is on the way, giving fans new adventures. It looks like Beast Kingdom wants to get in on the action as they are bringing Disney's Gargoyles to life as well. The mighty leader Goliath is back and ready to protect the night with a brand new dynamic 8ction Heroes release coming in at 9" tall and 28 points of articulation.

Unlike the NECA version, this Gargoyles Goliath will feature real fabric elements as well as light-up eyes! As for accessories, Beast Kingdom has included two head sculpts, swappable hands, and a themed stone display base. It is unclear if other members of the clan will join Goliath in the future, so be sure to keep that in mind. The DAH-034 Disney's Gargoyles Goliath is priced at $103.99, set for a January 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Goliath Brings the Gargoyles to Beast Kingdom

"Beast Kingdom's highly articulable 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' DAH is back with a new beastly design. The 'DAH-034 Gargoyles Goliath' brings one of the main characters from the show to life with detailed design and around twenty-six points of articulation for fans to enjoy! With a mixture of detailed paintwork and real fabric for the cloak and trousers, the impressive figure also includes led-light functions for the eyes, perfectly recreating Goliaths intense stare! Two replaceable head sculpts, three pairs of hands and stone designed base allows fans to recreate memorable moments from Disney's dark yet fun animated show. Take home a little Gargoyle fun today, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

DAH designed body with around 26 points of articulation

Two (2) Goliath head sculpts (Normal, angry)

LED-Light function in eyes

Three (3) pairs of replacement hands (Fist, open hand, gripped)

wings spread

Trousers made of real fabric

Special, branded base with bracket

Special Features:

1:9 scale action figure

Photorealistic modeling

Plentiful accessories and equipment

Detailed sculpture and painting category