Transformers Blitzwing Threezero is Back with New Pre-Orders from EE

Flying back on in from the most recent Transformers film, Bumblebee is the Decepticon Blitzwing. This Threezero and Hasbro collaboration figure has been sold out for quite some time, but new pre-orders are back up with Entertainment Earth. This means that Transformers fans have a second chance if they missed out on the first drop. Blitzwing is based on his 2018 film appearance, features 51 points of articulation, and stands roughly 10 2/3 inches tall. The figure is highly detailed, features LED eyes and has die-cast metal parts. Transformers fans don't have to worry on this Decepticon's firepower as he will get Electron Spike Blade, Null-ray Blaster, and three sets of swappable hands. This is one Transformer that Decepticon fans will not want to miss or Bumblebee fan who needs to finish the set.

Threezero's Transformers figures are indeed a masterpiece that could please many fans. The lack of transforming capabilities is what really will pull fans away from the figure, but it should not. Threezero really captures the robot's appearance to perfection with this figure, and with the die-cast parts and massive size, it is as accurate to the big screen appearance as possible. The Transformers Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Deluxe Scale from Threezero is priced at $199.99. He is set to fly on in again with an October 2020 release and can be found here. The figure has been sold out of Threezero, so make sure you get your orders on here before he sells out completely.

Screen-accurate 10 2/3-inch tall Decepticon Blitzwing!

Action figure based on the 2018 Bumblebee movie.

movie. Features 51 points of articulation, LED illuminated eyes, and die-cast metal parts!

Three pairs of exchangeable hands

Interchangeable Null-ray Blaster and Electron Spike Blade, and more!

"Seek and destroy Bumblebee! The 2018 Bumblebee movie brings us villainous Decepticon Blitzwing as a Deluxe Scale Action Figure. This Transformers Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Deluxe Scale Action Figure stands about 10 2/3-inches tall and features screen-accurate detailing, 51 points of articulation, LED illuminated eyes, and die-cast metal parts. With his interchangeable Null-ray Blaster and the surgically precise Electron Spike Blade, Blitzwing comes fully equipped to hunt and seek Bumblebee! Made of ABS, PVC, POM, and zinc alloy."

In addition, the Transformers Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Deluxe Scale Action Figure includes the following:

1x Interchangeable right arm with Null-ray Blaster

1x Standard right arm

1x Interchangeable left hand with Electron Spike Blade

3x Pairs of interchangeable hands (fists, relaxed, and action)

1x Action stand with base, Ages